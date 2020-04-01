Honda Cars India has pulled the plugs on the BR-V as the model hasn't received the mandatory BS 6 emission update. The car has already been taken down from the company's official website.

The Honda BR-V was introduced in India in late-2015 and was launched in May 2016. It wasn't a high-selling product in the country as last year, Honda sold only 2,857 units of the 'pseudo-SUV', while in 2018, 7,140 units were sold. As the numbers suggest, the BR-V's yearly sales were falling and that too by a significant margin. It had similarities to the Mobilio which too had failed to attarct buyers and had been discontinued

(Also Read: India-bound 2020 Honda City passes ASEAN crash test with flying colours)

The BR-V sold in the international market is offered in both 5- and 7-seating configuration. While the Indian-spec model was only available in the 7-seat version.

Honda BR-V

Some of the key features of the Indian-spec BR-V included projector headlamps with LED position lamp, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail light guide, leather upholstery, paddle shifters and 7-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation.

In terms of mechanicals, the BR-V sourced power from two engine options including a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petro and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine.

The former was known to produce 119 PS of power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm. And was offered with a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The diesel option churned out 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. It was linked to a 6-speed MT.

The fuel economy rating of the Honda BR-V was rated at 15.4 km/l (petrol-MT)/16 km/l (petrol-CVT)/21.9 km/l (diesel-MT).

(Also Read: Honda India Foundation pledges ₹11 crore aid in fight against COVID-19)

The Honda BR-V was priced in India from ₹9,52,900 (ex-showroom Delhi) and was offered in E, S, V, V CVT and VX trims. It is unlikely that Honda will launch a new-generation BR-V in India.