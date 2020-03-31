India-bound 2020 Honda City passes ASEAN crash test with flying colours

The India-bound all-new Honda City sedan has received the maximum rating in one of the toughest crash tests across the world. The 2020 Honda City secured a five-star rating by the ASEAN NCAP at a crash test done recently.

This is the third assessment that ASEAN NCAP performed on the model in which the first was conducted in 2012 whilst the second in 2014.

According to the ASEAN NCAP, the new Honda City for 2020 had an outstanding result under the current 2017-2020 assessment. The sedan obtained an overall score of 86.54 points which it was awarded with 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating. For each assessed category from this accumulated score, the City received 44.83 points for the Adult Occupant Protection category, 22.82 points for Child Occupant Protection and 18.89 points for Safety Assist Technologies.

The new sedan has a standard fitment of four airbags, Seatbelt Reminder System for both of its frontal occupants and Electronic Stability Control across all its variants. An Emergency Stop Signal technology is also available in the current City variant that is launched and sold in the Thailand market either as standard or optional fitment.

In addition, the City will be offering a Blind Spot Visualization technology in variants that are available in certain South East Asia countries. The BSV is available as an optional equipment fitted on the passenger side of the vehicle.

MIROS Director-General and ASEAN NCAP Chairperson Siti Zaharah Ishak said, “We are excited to have another 5-Star car in the line-up of ASEAN NCAP assessed vehicles. Although the City was assessed twice prior to this, we can see there have been significant improvements in the number of safety technologies that are equipped in this new model as a standard fitment. I am also pleased that in addition to the existing safety assist technologies ASEAN NCAP is assessing, which will be available in variants that will be launched soon, Honda has also added an Emergency Stop Signal technology that consumers will benefit in mitigating any unwanted collision."

ASEAN NCAP Secretary-General, Professor Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said, “Honda City has shown consistent 5-Star performances since it was assessed in 2012. The pre-requisite that ASEAN NCAP set in 2014 -2016 assessment in which variants that are fitted with ESC and SBR for both frontal occupants are eligible for 5-Star AOP rating, provided that the model scored within the 5-Star scoring range, had given significant impact towards the development of upcoming models. By having the pre-requisite, manufacturers are well prepared by including the ASEAN NCAP core criteria under the 2017-2020 assessment into some of the model’s variants. Most importantly, now, manufacturers like Honda has equipped these important passive and active safety technologies in their model as standard fitment in order to make their cars safer for the benefit of road users."

During the Phase I of ASEAN NCAP assessment in 2012, the Honda City was awarded with 5-Star rating for AOP with a score of 15.44 over 16.00 points and 81% compliance for the COP category. ASEAN NCAP again assessed the model in 2014 in which it received two ratings (4- and 5-Star) for AOP with the score of 15.80 points over 16.00 and 4-Star for COP category with 83% compliance.



