Honda India Foundation pledges 11 crore aid in fight against COVID-19

Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India on Wednesday pledged ₹11 crore aid to fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. The sum will be directed towards the relief, prevention and containment efforts against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

As a part of this aid, the company announced that it will supply 2,000 units of High Pressure Backpack Sprayers to the several Government agencies throughout the country.

These Honda engine powered sprayers will aid in the disinfectant fumigation at hospitals, railway stations, public transport, public canteens and other such common places.

The company said that this unique initiative has come into action in consultation with the Government and is an important part of the auto industry's collaborative efforts to support the country's fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, Honda has also announced that it will support local administration efforts across all its production sites. The company will make its ambulances stationed at all its production plants available for emergencies as well as food and medical supplies distribution for the poor and underprivileged classes.

Honda India Foundation will lay a helping hand by contributing financial aid to Central & State governments’ relief funds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. These are all the states where Honda group companies' manufacturing sites are located.

Moreover, associates across all the Honda India group companies have voluntarily pledged the donation of one day’s salary towards the cause.

Mr. Minoru Kato, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said, “COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented situation and calls for mass-collaboration at all levels of society. Corporates and individuals need to come forward and contribute towards India’s fight against the corona virus. Besides the monetary aid, we are immediately offering 2,000 units of Honda engine powered Backpack sprayers which would be a direct contribution to help in government’s fumigation drive at public places at this critical phase. We stand one with the Indian government in its spirited battle against the COVID-19 outbreak."