2020 Honda CBR250RR: All you need to know about its latest update

Honda has launched the new 2020 CBR250RR motorcycle in the Japanese market at a starting price of 847,000 yen ( ₹5.78 lakh). It was earlier slated to be introduced at the 47th Tokyo Motorcycle Show, but all the international auto shows, including the Tokyo Motor Show 2020 has been cancelled due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In the 2020 version, the Honda CBR250RR has gained several new updates. For starters, it seems to have taken styling cues from the bigger CBR650R and the CBR1000RR. It gets a new range of colours including the Grand Prix Red (Stripe) / Pearl Glare White paint option. As the name says, the bike now features new red colour highlights alongside the new decals.

When compared to the previous model, two significant changes introduced in colour scheme include red colour exposed frame and golden colour alloy wheels. The previous version had these components blacked-out.

Coming over to the mechanicals, the bike runs on a 249 cc parallel-twin, 8-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. With the new update, the engine now churns out a greater 40 PS of power at 12,500 rpm in comparison to the earlier 37 PS. While the torque output isn't announced yet, but it would be safe to assume that the number might not have changed from 23.3 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Some other updates on the bike include a bi-directional quick-shifter and ride-by-wire technology. It also gets three riding modes including Comfort, Sport and Sport+ mode.

While the motorcycle has already been launched in Japan, it will soon be headed to the Indonesian market as well. As far as India is concerned, it won't arrive in the country anytime soon, not this year at least.

It rivals the likes of the KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400. The latter brand is also working on a 4-cylinder 250 cc Ninja ZX25R but it is still a few months away from its official debut. (Read more details on it here).



