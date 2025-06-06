Honda Cars India offers discounts up to 1.20 lakh in June. Check details

Every month, almost every manufacturer announces certain discounts or benefits on their products. In June, Honda Car India, too, has launched special promotions worth up to ₹1.20 lakh for most of its offerings including the Amaze, City, and Elevate models. These benefits usually include a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Listed below is a summary of the promotions available in June for each model.

Honda June discounts: City and City e:HEV hybrid

Honda is giving benefits of up to ₹1,07,300 on the City model, while the Honda City Hybrid features a total benefit of ₹65,000. These offers are available for all variants of both models. The Honda City competes with models like the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market.

Honda June discounts: Elevate

The Honda Elevate comes with benefits of up to ₹1,20,000 lakh on the top-tier Elevate ZX. The Honda Elevate competes with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and similar vehicles. The SUV from the Japanese carmaker is one of its flagship offerings in India, housing a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine.

Honda June discounts: New Amaze and second-generation Amaze

The new Honda Amaze does not get any explicit cash benefits, however, it is being offered with corporate discounts and special discounts for loyal existing Honda customers.

The second-generation Amaze is being offered with benefits of up to ₹57,200. It is crucial to note that these discounts do not apply to the third-generation Amaze, which is the newest model from the brand. The automaker offers EMIs starting at ₹1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan. The Honda Amaze competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment.

Please note that final offers and discounts are dependent on stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is recommended to check with your preferred dealership in your city for the most accurate information on these deals.

