Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Front View
1/20
DISCONTINUED
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Left Side
2/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Right Side View
3/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Side View
4/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Rear Left View
5/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Rear View
6/20

HONDA Amaze [2021-2024]

3.5
7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Amaze [2021-2024] Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1199.0 cc

Amaze [2021-2024]: 1199.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 20.99 kmpl

Amaze [2021-2024]: 18.3 - 18.6 kmpl

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 82.3 bhp

Amaze [2021-2024]: 89.0 bhp

Segment average
Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol / CNG

Amaze [2021-2024]: Petrol

Segment average

About Honda Amaze [2021-2024]

Latest Update

  • New-gen Honda Amaze fuel efficiency figures revealed
  • Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Check prices, features, booking details, variants & more

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Alternatives

    Tata Tigor

    Tata Tigor

    6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
    Amaze [2021-2024]vsTigor
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
    Amaze [2021-2024]vsAura
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
    Amaze [2021-2024]vsDzire
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    8 - 10.9 Lakhs
    Amaze [2021-2024]vsAmaze
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Variants

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 7.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Amaze [2021-2024] comes in 11 variants. Honda Amaze [2021-2024]'s top variant is Elite Edition CVT.

    11 Variants Available
    ₹7.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹7.87 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹7.93 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹8.77 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹8.83 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹8.98 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹9.04 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹9.1 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹9.8 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹9.86 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹9.92 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Images

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 1
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 2
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 3
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 4
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 5
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 6
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 7
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 8
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 9
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 10
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 11
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 12
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 13
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 14
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 15
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 16
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 17
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 18
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 19
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Image 20
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Safety Ratings
    The Honda Amaze [2021-2024] has been awarded 2 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.
    Global NCAP
    Adult Rating
    Adult
    Child Rating
    Child

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCompact Sedan
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage18.6 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Amaze [2021-2024] specs and features

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024]
    		Tata TigorHyundai AuraMaruti Suzuki DzireHonda Amaze
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
    ₹6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
    ₹6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
    ₹6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
    ₹8 - 10.9 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    3.5 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    Engine
    1199 cc
    1199 cc
    1197 cc
    1197 cc
    1199 cc
    Mileage
    18.3-18.6 kmpl
    19.2-26.4 kmpl
    17-22 kmpl
    24.7-25.7 kmpl
    18.6-19.4 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Mileage

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda Amaze [2021-2024]'s petrol variant is 18.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda Amaze [2021-2024] E 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.

    E 1.2 Petrol MT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.6 kmpl

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Videos

    2021 Honda Amaze facelift test drive review: Minor updates, major ambitions
    18 Dec 2023
    Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire video comparison
    Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire video comparison
    26 Apr 2013
    2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: First Drive
    2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: First Drive
    25 Aug 2021
    2021 Honda Amaze facelift: First look
    2021 Honda Amaze facelift: First look
    18 Aug 2021

    Popular Honda Cars

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Expert Review
    3.5 out of 5
    Pros
    Exterior styling is appealingAvailable in both petrol and dieselCVT unit
    Cons
    Dated cabin style and feature listFit and finish issues on the body

    Honda Amaze came into existence back in 2013 with an aim to address the needs of customers in the segment smaller than Honda's best-seller ‘City’ sedan. In fact, it did ‘amaze’ Indian customers with its wow affordability factor and light on pocket maintenance, but was still miles behind the segment leader in terms of overall sales. It was then given a generation change in 2018 and recently a mild makeover was done as a mid-cycle update. This was the first time the car was given a proper update ever since its generation change, so what the new Amaze is all about? Read to know!

    Exteriors:

    The new facelift has introduced several minor cosmetic changes to the car. From a distance, you may find the new Amaze to be almost the same as the previous year model, but walk closer and you’ll start to notice some major changes, concentrated mostly at the front. The most significant of all is the use of a new front main grille which is sleeker and uses fine chrome molding lines. This is indeed noticeable since the previous model used to feature a very distinctive and chunky front grille. 

    (Also see | More pics of 2021 Honda Amaze facelift)

    The new Amaze facelift comes with a new front main grille which is sleeker and uses fine chrome molding lines.
    The new Amaze facelift comes with a new front main grille which is sleeker and uses fine chrome molding lines.

    The newly tweaked front grille is also flanked by the modern and stylish looking updated LED Projector Headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs. In addition, there are also new advanced LED Front Fog lamps with sleek chrome garnish and a redesigned front bumper lower grille which gives its front a wider appearance. Over the sides, while the foldable ORVMs remain the same, what has changed is the use of new chrome handles with touch sensors and also the new diamond cut, multi-spoke alloy wheels that replace the previous more traditional looking units. Over the rear, you’ll find new C-shaped LED rear combination lamps that add to the refreshed appeal of the car. Apart from these tweaks, there is a new exterior paint scheme, but the rest of the design and styling of the Amaze remain the same. 

    Cabin updates:

    Changes on the Amaze facelift remain subtle on the inside too. The overall layout and design of the cabin remain exactly the same as found on the previous model. This means that the overall look of the dashboard, seats, steering etc remain unaltered. New bits on the inside include the use of Satin Silver accents on the dashboard, doors and the steering wheel, that give the cabin a richer, plusher look. It now also gets a new front map lamp and a multi-view rear camera. While there's no harm in carrying forward the good bits, especially if it's serving the purpose well, something sort of an updated instrument console or a new infotainment system could have added more excitement inside the new Amaze which is missing at this point.

     

    The Amaze carries over its DIGIPAD 2.0 – 7” Touchscreen display that offers smart connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Weblink etc.
    The Amaze carries over its DIGIPAD 2.0 – 7” Touchscreen display that offers smart connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Weblink etc.

    The Amaze carries over its DIGIPAD 2.0 – 7” Touchscreen display that offers smart connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Weblink etc. This system also hosts more advanced functionality like Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth and more. Additionally, it now also gets a Rear Camera display for enhanced parking convenience in tight spots.  

    That said, other minor updates on the inside include new stitching pattern over the seat upholstery, leather boot for manual transmission shift lever and trunk lid lining. The rest of the cabin design, space and layout remain unchanged. 

    Engine, transmission and performance:

    The Honda Amaze continues along with the same set of engine options that include a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel units. While the former delivers 90 PS, the oil burner pushes out 100 PS of power. There is absolutely no change in its mechanical tech-specs and other technical configuration. In fact, also the transmission options - a 5-speed manual and CVT remain the same. 

    On corners, the Honda Amaze doesn't feel as planted and that's mostly because of its overtly light steering that can use some weight and precision.
    On corners, the Honda Amaze doesn't feel as planted and that's mostly because of its overtly light steering that can use some weight and precision.

    I got a chance to try the petrol/CVT trim that remains refined and smooth with the power delivery and impresses with its urgency to lunge forward with a heavy foot on the gas, but the slouchy CVT lets down when you are in a mood for some fun. The car also gets paddle shifters for the time when your inner sports car driver wants to break free. But its steering response isn’t the most direct you’d find in cars of its segment. On corners, the car doesn't feel as planted and that's mostly because of its overtly light steering that can use some weight and precision. It remains stable on highway speeds and handles the ‘not so smooth’ patches of the roads confidently. But where the Amaze clearly outshines is the practicality and efficiency it offers. Its claimed mileage of up to 24.7 kmpl (Diesel MT) promises to make a difference for the buyers seeking an option in the compact sedan segment.

    Also, its quiet, comfortable and convenience-oriented space makes it one of the most practical and friendly cars to own, especially when taking into account the kind of space and features it provides. In addition, its seats offer decent all-around support, and the cabin isolation is also quite impressive. 

    In short, with the latest update, the Amaze continues to remain a light-footed option that is comfortable, and easy to live with. 

    Honda Amaze's quiet, comfortable and convenience-oriented space makes it one of the most practical and friendly cars to own.
    Honda Amaze's quiet, comfortable and convenience-oriented space makes it one of the most practical and friendly cars to own.

    The last words:

    The Honda Amaze has certainly become a better version of itself with the latest update, and it continues to ace the competition with its class defining comfort and convenience. But changes on the new car are too subtle to call it a proper facelift in my books.

    In summary, for 2021 it only gets a new exterior paint theme, some minor design changes and additional silver hints along with a few new features on the inside. And that’s it. Of course not to forget, all this is accompanied by a bigger price tag which now starts from 7.10 lakh and extends all the way up to 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

     

     

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] News

    The 2025 Honda Amaze gets the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque
    New-gen Honda Amaze fuel efficiency figures revealed
    4 Dec 2024
    The new generation Honda Amaze gets several updates and additional features in its third-generation model
    Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Check prices, features, booking details, variants & more
    4 Dec 2024
    The 2024 Honda Amaze is being marketed in the Indian markets with a theme of ‘Here to outclass’.
    2024 Honda Amaze launched at 8 lakh in India. Most affordable car in India with ADAS tech
    4 Dec 2024
    Honda Cars is all set to launch the new Amaze sub-compact sedan with refreshed design and feature upgrades to renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. (Image courtesy: FB/Debashish Mohanty)
    New Honda Amaze to launch today, will rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Price expectation
    4 Dec 2024
    December 2024 is slated to witness a host of car launches, from different brands across different segments.
    Honda Amaze to Kia Syros: Major confirmed car launches in December 2024
    2 Dec 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] FAQs

    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Amaze [2021-2024] was Rs. 7.2-9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Honda Amaze [2021-2024] was Elite Edition CVT with the last recorded price of Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Honda Amaze [2021-2024] was a 5 Seater Compact Sedan.

