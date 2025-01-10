HT Auto
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Front View
1/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Left Side
2/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Right Side View
3/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Side View
4/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Rear Left View
5/20
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Rear View
View all Images
6/20

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Specifications

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Specs

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] comes in eleven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.3 - 18.6 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Elite Edition CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
i-VTEC
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
15.07 seconds
Driving Range
641 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
420 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm
Height
1501 mm
Width
1695 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aura Specs
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

6 - 9.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tigor Specs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Dzire Specs
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

8 - 10.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Amaze Specs

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] News

The new Tata Tigor will renew its rivalry with the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedans, both of which launched within weeks of each other last year.
2025 Tata Tigor vs Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire: Compare price, engine, features
10 Jan 2025
The 2025 Honda Amaze is priced starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda Amaze: Should you consider buying this sub-compact sedan? Five facts
1 Jan 2025
The new Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire have been launched within few weeks of each other in an effort to inject fresh life into a dying segment.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Honda Amaze: Sedan space in India rejuvenates with new launches in 2024
27 Dec 2024
The Honda Amaze third-generation model has given the Indian sedan market a boost.
Honda Amaze in mind? What else you can buy for the same price?
24 Dec 2024
Honda Cars will increase the price of all its models on sale in India from January next year. The price of the new Amaze will also be revised next month.
Honda Amaze, Elevate, City to get price hike soon. Check how much they will cost
20 Dec 2024
View all
 Honda Amaze [2021-2024] News

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Variants & Price List

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 7.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Amaze [2021-2024] comes in 11 variants. Honda Amaze [2021-2024]'s top variant is Elite Edition CVT.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.2 Petrol MT
7.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol MT
7.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
7.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol CVT
8.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
S 1.2 Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
8.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX 1.2 Petrol MT
8.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX 1.2 Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
9.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Elite Edition MT
9.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
9.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX 1.2 Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
9.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Elite Edition CVT
9.92 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Honda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2025

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

48 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

8 - 10.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG M9 EV

MG M9 EV

70 - 80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details