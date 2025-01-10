Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Specifications

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] comes in eleven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.3 - 18.6 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Amaze [2021-2024] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. A five-seat model, Honda Amaze [2021-2024] sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda Amaze [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 7.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Amaze [2021-2024] comes in 11 variants. Honda Amaze [2021-2024]'s top variant is Elite Edition CVT.
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹7.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹8.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
S 1.2 Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
₹8.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX 1.2 Petrol MT (With additional safety features)
₹9.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Elite Edition MT
₹9.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹9.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX 1.2 Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)
₹9.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Elite Edition CVT
₹9.92 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
