Honda Amaze [2021-2024] Specifications

Honda Amaze [2021-2024] comes in eleven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.3 - 18.6 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Amaze [2021-2024] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. A five-seat model, Honda Amaze [2021-2024] sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less