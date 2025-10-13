Honda Elevate, City, Amaze attract discounts of up to 1.51 lakh

Diwali always heralds a spate of fresh bookings of cars, and Honda Cars India certainly does not want to be left behind this year. The automaker has declared festive season discounts across its petrol range for October 2025, with offers ranging up to ₹1.51 lakh based on the model. Although still beyond the cash discount threshold, Honda attempts to make the deal sweeter with an extended warranty package, a not-so-subtle prod toward consumers considering electrified choices but looking for the lowest long-term cost.

Here's a more detailed overview of what every model has to offer, both in terms of holiday advantages and the features they provide as a product.

The Honda Elevate takes the festive lead with the maximum benefit of up to ₹1.51 lakh. Honda’s newest compact SUV continues to build momentum in a space dominated by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, and festive pricing could give it a strong push. Powering the Elevate is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 121 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

The SUV gets a 220 mm height and 458-litre boot capacity, which makes it ideal for daily city use as well as weekend getaways. The addition of Honda Sensing ADAS technology, lane watch camera, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto adds a cutting-edge aspect that will attract contemporary SUV buyers.

Honda City

The Honda City remains a reliable option for the buyers of sedans and now, with festive season offers going up to ₹1.27 lakh, it becomes a sweeter deal. It goes on to retain the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine under the bonnet with both CVT and six-speed manual transmission options.

The City has been renowned for its premium cabin and roomy rear seat experience, and higher trims make comfort even better with the addition of a sunroof, ventilated seats and cruise control. Higher-spec models also receive the Honda Sensing ADAS package, providing a touch of safety and sophistication to the offering, which might attract purchasers seeking a combination of driving fun and upscale features.

Honda Amaze (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Amaze for value-conscious small car buyers receives festive bonuses of up to ₹98,000 this season. Labeled as a convenient-to-own city car, it comes driven by a 1.2-litre petrol motor generating 90 bhp, with manual and CVT gearbox options available. Amaze stays utilitarian with offerings such as dual airbags, rear parking camera and even cruise control on certain models. The small outside dimensions ensure ease of movement through congestion, and a 420-litre boot brings functionality for family use and weekend travel without sacrificing cabin comfort.

New Amaze (3rd Gen)

The new third-generation Amaze, more comfort and appeal-oriented than its predecessor, enjoys festive offers of up to ₹68,000. Honda has tuned the engine more and enhanced the NVH levels so that the driving experience is smoother than with the previous model.

The cabin gets a premium feel with a new dashboard design and more features to meet the needs of young urban car buyers. Wireless smartphone connectivity and improved ride comfort enhance its day-to-day usability, making it a city-friendly sedan that also feels more lifestyle-oriented than before.

Honda City Hybrid continues to fall outside the normative discount range, but the automaker is providing exclusive pricing on its seven-year extended warranty package for festive customers. There are no direct cash incentives, but the action seeks to soothe ownership anxiety over hybrid technology and persuade buyers to opt for electrified mobility with long-term peace of mind integrated into the ownership experience.

