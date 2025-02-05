Honda Amaze prices hiked by up to 30,000, introductory pricing ends

Honda Amaze has received a price hike because the introductory prices have finally ended. Now, the Honda Amaze starts at ₹8.09 lakh and goes up to ₹11.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The ZX variant receives the biggest price hike of ₹30,000, the V MT and VX MT's prices are increased by ₹10,000 and V CVT and VX CVT get a price increase of ₹15,000.

Initially, the introductory prices were supposed to end in January but Honda decided to extend the deadline till 31st January. The new-gen Amaze was launched at ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.

What are the rivals of the new Honda Amaze?

The new Honda Amaze goes against the Hyundai Aura and recently updated Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

What are the engine specifications of the new Honda Amaze?

The latest generation of the Honda Amaze is equipped with the well-known 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which has been calibrated to deliver 89 bhp and a peak torque of 110 Nm. This engine configuration has not significantly altered from that of its predecessor and serves as the sole powertrain option for this subcompact sedan. It is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the latter of which is unique within its segment.

How fuel-efficient is the new Honda Amaze?

Honda claims that the manual version of the Amaze delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl, while the automatic variant boasts a mileage of 19.46 kmpl. These figures have been certified by ARAI. The company notes that the gear ratios in the manual model have been fine-tuned to improve acceleration, whereas the CVT has been adjusted to ensure a more pleasurable driving experience.

Can you get new Honda Amaze with CNG?

Honda is not offering Amaze with a CNG power from the factory. However, several dealerships are modifying the Amaze to run on CNG. However, unlike a regular aftermarket conversion, this conversion is done in partnership with RTO and RTO-approved CNG conversion is used only. The dealers are charging ₹1 lakh for the conversion. Having said that, the to get the final amount, we suggest that interested customers get in touch with the nearest authorized dealerships considering that the prices can be different according to the state taxation structure.

