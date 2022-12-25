Goodbye 2022: Most exciting concept cars of this year

Concept cars, even if they don't make it to the production floor, are definitely a spectacle. The concept cars at any automotive event, like auto shows, attract the most people, no matter many of those models never come to the market. Even the models that enter production after being showcased in their concept form are often a far cry from the wild and crazy prototypes showcased to the world.

The global auto industry is currently going through a massive transitional phase. While electrification technology is rapidly penetrating the industry, smart connectivity features are also increasing in modern cars. Cars are becoming more and more like smart gadgets on wheels rather than mere vehicles for commuting. This is propelling the automakers to experiment with new automotive technologies, which are being reflected in the new-age concept cars. The concept cars that are being showcased at different auto shows are radiant examples of the notable transformation the auto industry is going through and thriving for.

The year 2022 was very exciting for the auto industry as it revealed several unique concept cars unveiled by different automobile brands. HT Auto narrowed down the top five concept cars that grabbed the world's attention in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX

Mercedes-Benz showcased its most efficient electric car Vision EQXX at the CES 2022.

Though the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept is a very distinctive concept car, its visual appearance may give you a similar vibe as the Aston Martin DB5, made famous by the James Bond movies. The Mercedes-Benz EQXX concept car, previewing a high-performance electric sedan, has garnered a pretty good response with its striking design. The EV concept is claimed to come with a drag co-efficiency of .17 Cd. It looks suave with a slippery design, while the front fascia of the car is well-sculpted.

Mercedes-Benz claims that combined with the concept sedan's ultra-lightweight frame and super-efficient pure electric powertrains, the EQXX's aerodynamics would help the car to travel almost 1,000 km range on a single charge. The EV concept claims to have a battery pack sizing lower than 100 kWh. The automaker also claims that the EV concept's next-generation battery pack will be 30 per cent lighter and provide 20 per cent more energy density than the brand's current flagship all-electric EQS sedan.

Audi Activesphere

The Audi Activesphere concept is claimed to offer maximum variability for an active lifestyle – both on and off-road.

Audi has been working on a range of concept cars for quite some time. The cars come under its Sphere series, and the latest among them is the Activesphere, joining the siblings like Urban Sphere, Grand Sphere and Skysphere. Teased first in August 2022 and then just a few days ago, the Audi Activesphere will be the fourth model in the range from the German automaker. Though the concept car is slated to debut on January 26 next year, the teaser images have revealed it as a sportscar.

The lifestyle concept car has a swooping roofline, flared fenders, and a transparent glass roof showing the red-themed interior. The auto manufacturer claims that the concept has been designed to express the ultimate freedom for those who love to explore the outdoors. The sleek concept car is claimed to come showing immense offroading capability. Like the other Sphere concepts, this one too, gets an all-electric powertrain. However, the specification details are yet to be revealed.

BMW iX Flow

The BMW iX Flow, a colour changing SUV featuring E Ink technology was displayed at the CES 2022.

Like its rivals and other German luxury car brands, BMW has its fair share in the world of exciting concept cars in 2022. The luxury car marquee showcased a unique concept car at CES 2022 at the beginning of 2022. Dubbed BMW iX Flow, the concept previewed a futuristic all-electric SUV from the automaker's i division, which is responsible for making electric cars. This concept car's main USP is the colour-changing exterior, thanks to the E Ink technology. Imagine a car being white on hot days and black on cold ones. The BMW iX Flow concept demonstrated exactly that, and it can be activated just by pushing a button.

The BMW iX Flow can change its appearance digitally. The body is laminated with an electrophoretic film containing microcapsules the diameter of human hair. Each capsule contains differently charged white, black or coloured particles, which become visible when an electric field is applied. This creates what is known as an Electronic Paper Display (EPD). This technology allows the car to change its exterior colour. The automaker claimed that this EV concept offers a new area of personalisation and car design.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 is an EV concept that is absurdly quick.

Jeep Magneto 2.0 is an insanely quick off-roader based on the popular Wrangler. The US SUV manufacturer showed off a concept Wrangler EV last year and followed it up with the Wrangler Magneto. The Magneto 2.0 came as another car iteration, promising a 0-100 kmph sprint time in two seconds. The auto company claims that the Magneto 2.0 demonstrates the Jeep Brand’s dedication to zero emissions freedom.

The all-electric SUV concept is claimed to be capable of massive levels of torque and brake-energy recuperation that offer this car unequalled rock-crawling capability. This wild-looking concept SUV offers a custom-built axial flux electric motor operating up to 5,250 rpm and a six-speed manual transmission. It gets four lithium-ion battery packs positioned throughout the chassis for weight balance and an 800V electrical system for rapid charging.

Sony Vision-S 02

Sony Vision-S 02 is an SUV prototype displayed at CES 2022 along side Sony Vision-S 01.

Japanese electronic corporation Sony has been long dreaming of entering the automotive arena with an all-electric car that would be not just a vehicle but a platform of several technologies. The Vision S 02 SUV concept showcased at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas reflects Sony's ambition. The concept car was displayed with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup promising 536 hp peak power. However, the company didn't project any range for the EV.

While the design of the midsize electric SUV concept grabs the attention with its visual appearance, the key features lie inside the cabin. The cabin gets a three-row seating arrangement allowing space for seven occupants. However, it could spawn a two-row four-seater model as well. Sony is yet to reveal any detail about the production plan for this EV concept. The electronic company is currently looking for an automotive partner to make this concept a reality.

