Looking for safest cars under 10 lakhs? Here are some options that you can consider

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2024, 06:43 AM
Multiple cars under the ₹10 lakh segment can provide you and your family with the utmost in-cabin safety. These include cars like the Mahindra XUV 3X
...
Safety is a keyword in the world of automobiles in the present-day scenario. Everyone is now paying attention to the scores that a car has achieved in order to travel safely. If you're on the lookout to purchase a car under 10 lakh then this is just the read for you. Given below is a list of safest cars under 10 lakhs in India:

1 Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the latest cars to have been tested at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. This sub-compact SUV acquired a five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection. It starts at a price of 7.79 lakhs (ex-showroom) and gets various safety features including 6 airbags, rear disc brakes, ESP, and ISOFIX anchors as standard. More advanced features like Level 2 ADAS, hill hold assist, electronic parking brake and blind-spot monitors are all offered on the more expensive variants.

The XUV 3XO got 29.36 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test and it scored 43 out of 49 in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) test.

2 Tata Curvv

Tata is well known for its build quality and did not disappoint fans with the launch of the new coupe-type SUV too. The ICE Tata Curvv starts at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv also holds a full 5-star score in adult as well as child occupant safety in the BNCAP crash testing. 

It scored 29.50 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and it received 43.66 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category. It achieved 22.66 marks out of 24 in dynamic tests and in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it earned 14.65 out of 16 points.

3 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the first car by Maruti Suzuki to have ever received a five-star rating. The compact sedan starts at a price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). 

It gets a 5-star safety rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and a 4-star rating for Child Occupant Protection (COP). More specifically, in the AOP test, the Dzire scored 31.24 out of 34 points and 39.20 out of 42 points in the COP test.

4 Tata Punch EV

If you're looking to go green and make the switch to electric, you may consider the Tata Punch EV which starts at 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). 

The micro-SUV scored 31.46 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the electric car got 14.26 out of 16 points.

5 Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is priced starting at 7.99 lakhs and gets a modern design language. It has also scored a full 5 stars in both adult and child occupancy crash tests.

The Nexon scored 29.41 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 43.83 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) segments.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2024, 06:43 AM IST
