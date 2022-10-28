Force Gurkha 5-door SUV spied ahead of launch. Offers sneak peek into third row

Force Motors is planning to launch the five-door version of its flagship off-road SUV Gurkha soon. The carmaker had launched the four-seater facelift version of the SUV in 2021.

Force Motors is gearing up to launch the five-door version of its off-road SUV Gurkha. The carmaker is likely to officially drive in the longer version of Gurkha SUV later this year. It has already been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads in camouflage. For the first time, spy shots have revealed what has changed inside the Gurkha five-door version. It gives a clear look at the third row which has been added for more room for passengers.

The spy shots, shared on social media platforms, show that the third row of the new five-door Gurkha will have front facing seats right behind the bench seats in the middle. The two seats are separate and the access to these seats are from the rear door. It is not known yet if Force will allow access to the third row with split seats in the middle. Otherwise, there is little change of adding bench seats in the third row. Overall, the Gurkha will now be able to accommodate seven people at a time.

Apart from the addition of the third row, there are no major changes in the new SUV. The interior as well as the exterior of the SUV retain most of its looks and features.

Force Motors had launched the Gurkha three-door version in September, 2021. The price of the off-road SUV starts from ₹14.10 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new generation, the Gurkha has been upgraded with design tweaks and tech to rival Mahindra Thar SUV.

Under the hood, 2021 Force Gurkha comes with a 2.6-litre diesel engine which used to power the previous generation model as well. It is capable of generating maximum output of 90 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, similar to the output it offered in the preceding model.

The new Gurkha comes with refreshed design like a new front grille, flanked by circular bi-LED headlamps and LED DRLs. It sits on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, Gurkha gets a new new set of taillights as well as a ladder to access the roof-mounted luggage carrier. The SUV also gets a snorkel to help it with a water-wading capacity of 700 mm.

