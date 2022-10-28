HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Force Gurkha 5 Door Suv Spied Ahead Of Launch. Offers Sneak Peek Into Third Row

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV spied ahead of launch. Offers sneak peek into third row

Force Motors is planning to launch the five-door version of its flagship off-road SUV Gurkha soon. The carmaker had launched the four-seater facelift version of the SUV in 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 09:39 AM
Force Gurkha five-door SUV was recently spotted in Maharashtra, offering a look at the third row which was added over the smaller version of the off-roader. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Charudatta Gokhale)
Force Gurkha five-door SUV was recently spotted in Maharashtra, offering a look at the third row which was added over the smaller version of the off-roader. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Charudatta Gokhale)
Force Gurkha five-door SUV was recently spotted in Maharashtra, offering a look at the third row which was added over the smaller version of the off-roader. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Charudatta Gokhale)
Force Gurkha five-door SUV was recently spotted in Maharashtra, offering a look at the third row which was added over the smaller version of the off-roader. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Charudatta Gokhale)

Force Motors is gearing up to launch the five-door version of its off-road SUV Gurkha. The carmaker is likely to officially drive in the longer version of Gurkha SUV later this year. It has already been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads in camouflage. For the first time, spy shots have revealed what has changed inside the Gurkha five-door version. It gives a clear look at the third row which has been added for more room for passengers.

The spy shots, shared on social media platforms, show that the third row of the new five-door Gurkha will have front facing seats right behind the bench seats in the middle. The two seats are separate and the access to these seats are from the rear door. It is not known yet if Force will allow access to the third row with split seats in the middle. Otherwise, there is little change of adding bench seats in the third row. Overall, the Gurkha will now be able to accommodate seven people at a time.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Apart from the addition of the third row, there are no major changes in the new SUV. The interior as well as the exterior of the SUV retain most of its looks and features.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Force Motors had launched the Gurkha three-door version in September, 2021. The price of the off-road SUV starts from 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new generation, the Gurkha has been upgraded with design tweaks and tech to rival Mahindra Thar SUV.

Under the hood, 2021 Force Gurkha comes with a 2.6-litre diesel engine which used to power the previous generation model as well. It is capable of generating maximum output of 90 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, similar to the output it offered in the preceding model.

The new Gurkha comes with refreshed design like a new front grille, flanked by circular bi-LED headlamps and LED DRLs. It sits on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, Gurkha gets a new new set of taillights as well as a ladder to access the roof-mounted luggage carrier. The SUV also gets a snorkel to help it with a water-wading capacity of 700 mm.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Force Motors Gurkha
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker
Jeep's most expensive SUV set for India launch on November 11. Check details
Jeep's most expensive SUV set for India launch on November 11. Check details
This Tesla is only for kids! Cyberquad ATV recalled after adult injures self
This Tesla is only for kids! Cyberquad ATV recalled after adult injures self
Force Gurkha 5-door SUV spied ahead of launch. Offers sneak peek into third row
Force Gurkha 5-door SUV spied ahead of launch. Offers sneak peek into third row

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city