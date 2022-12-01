Five SUVs used by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service destroyed by fire

A fleet of SUVs rented by US President Joe Biden's Secret Service detail was destroyed by a devastating fire in Nantucket. The SUVs were rented by the Secret Service during Biden's Nantucket trip for Thanksgiving, and the vehicles were destroyed a day after he left. The destroyed vehicles include a Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infinity QX80, a Ford Expedition and a Jeep Gladiator, reported local publication Nantucket Current. The fire erupted in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport.

Also Read : SUV crashes into fireworks' store, sets off series of risky explosions

Pictures shared on social media by the local publication have revealed that the front profiles of all five SUVs were severely damaged due to the blaze. However, the flame was extinguished before it completely engulfed all five SUVs. At least four cars reportedly sustained significant damage. The publication claims that no one was injured due to the fire incident, and the local authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. The fire reportedly erupted just 40 feet away from the airport's 25,000-gallon jet fuel tanks, and the timely extinguishing of the flame saved the place from a bigger disaster.

The publication further claimed that these five SUVs were actually owned by Hertz and had just been returned by the members of the President's Secret Service. It also claimed that the destroyed Ford Expedition SUV was under a battery recall by the manufacturer, and the battery was yet to be switched out.

Nantucket Airport said on Twitter that the fire incident was first observed by the airport staff at approximately 5.22 am local time. They immediately activated the fire alert system, and the incident was responded to by Nantucket Fire Department and the Nantucket Police Department. “At approximately 5:22 am, Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed-Circuit Television System," Nantucket Airport wrote on Twitter. “Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department. Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged," it further wrote.

First Published Date: