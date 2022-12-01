HT Auto
SUV crashes into fireworks' store, sets off series of risky explosions

In a bizarre incident earlier this week, a 53-year-old man in the United States drover his SUV into a storehouse which contained fireworks, setting off a massive blaze. It is reported that the driver had rear-ended a vehicle before crashing into the fireworks' store.

01 Dec 2022
Remnants of Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne in Florida are pictured after it was destroyed by fire. (AP)
Remnants of Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne in Florida are pictured after it was destroyed by fire.

According to reports in the local media, the driver may have lost control of his vehicle before hitting another car and then slamming into the Phantom Fireworks shop in Florida's West Melbourne area, around 110 kms from Orlando. Eyewitness accounts say that within minutes of the incident, the stores fireworks in the 5,573-square-foot shop began going off. Some of the fireworks lit up from the blaze and reached surrounding distances of up to 100 yards.

Both the SUV and the store have been entirely destroyed in the incident, and while there is no word yet on the accused driver's condition, local police officials say that they are investigating the entire incident to establish a chain of events that eventually led to the blaze.

