Security scare! Car crashes into motorcade of US President Joe Biden

A car crashed into a Secret Service vehicle attached to Joe Biden's motorcade
The sedan slammed into an SUV that was part of Biden's security cover, barely 40 meters from where the US President was standing
Biden was in Delaware with his wife. Jill Biden was already in their official car when the accident occurred
Security personnel rushed the president into a waiting vehicle and he was whisked away from the building in downtown Wilmington
Agents sprang into action, cornering the silver car with Delaware license plates and drawing weapons on the driver, who held up his hands
The Secret Service later issued a statement informing that there was no protective interest associated with this event
This means that the crash was an accident and that the driver was not aware that the US President was in the area
“The president’s motorcade departed without incident,” the agency said in the statement