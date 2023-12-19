HT Auto
Man who rammed into US President's motorcade was under influence of alcohol

Man who rammed into US President's motorcade was under influence of alcohol

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2023, 15:30 PM
A man who crashed his vehicle into a stationary SUV that was part of US President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware recently has been charged by authorities for being under the influence of alcohol and for inattentive driving. While the incident was a major security scare, Biden and his wife Jill were unharmed and US Secret Service later informed that it was an accident and not an attack of any kind.

Joe Biden
Members of the United States Secret Service speak to the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street as US President Joe Biden exited his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, Delaware. (REUTERS)
Joe Biden
Members of the United States Secret Service speak to the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street as US President Joe Biden exited his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 46-year-old man who hit his Beige Ford sedan into an official SUV that was blocking the road for security-related purposes has been under custody although it was confirmed that the crash was accidental and posed no risk to the US President and his wife.

The incident took place in Delaware's Wilmington where Biden had gone with Jill for a dinner at his party's campaign headquarters. The collision occurred shortly after Biden came out of the building and was speaking to members of the press. Members of the security staff promptly encircled the Ford and Biden was rushed into his official vehicle and driven out. Local reports suggest that the driver of the crashed vehicle was asked to open the door of his car and was questioned. It is not yet clear if the person himself sustained any injuries.

US Secret Service would later issue a statement in which it highlighted that ‘there was no protective interest’ associated with the crash. This means that Biden was at no risk during the incident.

The US President is among one of the most closely guarded inviduals anywhere in the world and a heavy security blanket surrounds him at all times - within the US as well as in other countries. The official vehicle of the US President - a Cadillac Limousine - is referred to as The Beast because of its heavy protective layers. It weighs nearly 7,000 kilos - for reference, a Toyota Land Cruiser weighs around 3,000 kilos - and can run on flat tyres while also being bullet and bomb proof. It can also keep occupants safe in case of a chemical or biological attack.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2023, 15:30 PM IST
Joe Biden car crash road accident

