Five factors that may help Honda Elevate SUV change company's fortunes in India

The Honda Elevate SUV was showcased to India and the world recently amid munch fanfare. The Elevate is the most crucial unveil from Honda Cars India in several years and comes at a time when the company has been balancing its act on the shoulders of just two models - City and Amaze. The sedan space may be shrinking but the SUV segment and sub-segments are gaining in strength with passing time. And this is where the Elevate would hope to elevate fortunes of the Japanese brand.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 12:42 PM
The Honda Elevate is the brand's all-new nameplate in India after years and will compete in the crowded compact SUV segment against the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the like
The Honda Elevate measures over 4,312 mm in length, while the stands at 1,790 mm, same as the Hyundai Creta. The wheelbase is generous 2,650 mm, 40 mm more than its Korean rival
The Honda Elevate has been positioned as an urban SUV that's rich on tech and comfort, while being able to handle the week excursions. The SUV has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand
The styling on the Honda Elevate is bold yet simple with the massive grille, upright nose and LED headlamps grabbing attention. 
The high belt line adds more get to the design coupled with the squared wheel arches. The Elevate rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that lend a premium feel
The Elevate uses higher tensile steel in its construction that makes the structure strong yet light. Honda says the frame offers enhanced collision safety performance, as well as better body balance, stability, and handling
The Honda Elevate gets a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The instrument console gets a large MID screen with dual pods
Honda promises spacious head room, knee room and legroom in the cabin with the best in class wheelbase on the Elevate
The Honda Elevate will draw power from the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT automatic. 
The Elevate will come with ADAS along with an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto locking, rear AC vents, Honda Connect and 458 litres of boot space, 
Bookings for the Elevate open in July while the launch is set to take place around the festive season
Honda Elevate will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is mated to a six-speed MT or a CVT gearbox.
Honda Cars India was established way back in 1995 as a joint venture called Honda Siel Cars India. Its first manufacturing facility - in Greater Noida - began operations in 1998. This was a time when sedans ruled global roads and only a handful of car models existed for interested buyers in India. Little wonder then that the first-generation Honda City was quite the status symbol. Subsequent years saw the introduction of a number of new models as well as updated ones, including the likes of Accord (2000) CR-V (2003), Civic (2006), Jazz (2009), Brio (2011), Mobilio (2014), BR-V (2016) and WR-V (2017). Interestingly, none of these models exist in the portfolio today.

Honda cars are popular because of a solid build and an even more solid engine. But the company may have now realised that these factors alone won't help in dominating the field of play. Priorities and preferences evolve, and the Elevate SUV now - and finally - gives the company a chance to compete strong. And possibly stronger than ever before.

Here are five reasons why Elevate SUV could potentially change the fortunes for Honda Cars India:

Entering the booming SUV segment

The trigger for the exponential rise in demand for a mid-sized SUV came from Hyundai Creta when it was first launched in July of 2015. The Creta continues to be a formidable leader in its space. Ten months later, Honda brought in the BR-V and marketed it as an SUV. But for all its strengths, the BR-V was quite a bare offering and devoid of magnetic or dominating looks.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate - spec comparison

While BR-V was sacked from lineup in 2020, the Elevate has the potential to tick all the boxes its ancestor just couldn't. The Elevate has clear SUV proportions and styling, complete with a ground clearance of 220 mm. A big front grille and a aesthetically boxy shape is likely to work in its favour. And the design and styling has to work big time in order for the SUV to be popular among customers here.

Diversifying product lineup

Honda could not have expected models like City and Amaze - good as each may be - to carry it forward at a time when sedans are losing ground. The share of sedans in overall car sales in the country is rather insignificant. And the company does not even have a small car to rely on. As such, diversifying its product lineup with an SUV like Elevate could bolster prospects.

Confluence of technology

Honda is loved for many reasons but hardly for pampering customers with features galore. This is where the Honda Elevate is looking at taking a different path. It gets Honda Sensing technology which is the company's version of ADAS. But while Honda Sensing is also available on the latest City, Elevate also gets a 10.25-inch main display screen, the largest in any Honda model in India. There is a seven-inch drive display screen, telematics, sunroof and a host of other features.

Space and comfort

Honda is underlining that while special attention has been given to the styling of and feature additions to the Elevate SUV, there is also the crucial factor of a cabin that is claimed to be spacious. The Elevate has a 30 mm wheelbase advantage over Creta which ought to translate into more rear-seat space.

An India-first product for the world

Honda Elevate will touch down on Indian shores before anywhere in the world. The company has also confirmed that India will serve as a base for exporting Elevate to foreign markets at a future date. And then there is an all-electric version of Elevate that has also been confirmed for the Indian market. All of this could underline just how serious the company is about the Indian market. And this usually invokes customer confidence.

Bookings for Honda Elevate will open in July and price launch will be around the festive season. Absolutely initial reception for the product has been on the positive side but Honda isn't known to be extremely aggressive with pricing. But if the company does manage to undercut some or all of Elevate's rivals in terms of pricing - again, unlikely as it may be, this product could be a match-winner despite coming in to play late into the innings.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 12:42 PM IST
