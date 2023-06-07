Honda Elevate showcased in India for the world: 5 essential highlights

Elevate is a mid-size SUV that is all set for its official India launch in the festive season this year. In many ways, it is a make-or-break model for Honda in India
The SUV made its global debut in the country recently and will be available here before anywhere else in the world
Here are some of the biggest highlights of the Honda Elevate SUV...
Elevate has a boxy profile and measures 4312 mm in length, is 1,790 mm wide & stands 1,650 mm tall. This makes it slightly longer & taller than Creta
The SUV also has a ground clearance of 220 mm and a turn radius of just 5.2 meters
There is a 10.25-inch maijn display inside - the biggest in a Honda car in India. The driver display is a 7-inch unit
The boot space of Elevate is around 480 litres
Powering the Hodna Elevate is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. mated to a 6-speed MT and a CVT
Elevate will also come with Honda Sensing, the company's version of ADAS that is also available on City