Honda Elevate showcased in India for the world: 5 essential highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Jun 07, 2023

Elevate is a mid-size SUV that is all set for its official India launch in the festive season this year. In many ways, it is a make-or-break model for Honda in India

The SUV made its global debut in the country recently and will be available here before anywhere else in the world

Here are some of the biggest highlights of the Honda Elevate SUV...

Elevate has a boxy profile and measures 4312 mm in length, is 1,790 mm wide & stands 1,650 mm tall. This makes it slightly longer & taller than Creta

The SUV also has a ground clearance of 220 mm and a turn radius of just 5.2 meters

There is a 10.25-inch maijn display inside - the biggest in a Honda car in India. The driver display is a 7-inch unit

The boot space of Elevate is around 480 litres

Powering the Hodna Elevate is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. mated to a 6-speed MT and a CVT

Elevate will also come with Honda Sensing, the company's version of ADAS that is also available on City 
Bookings will open in July while launch is scheduled for around Navratri period. To watch the Honda Elevate...
Click Here