Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Specs comparison

Honda Elevate has finally made its debut in India after a lot of waiting. The SUV comes as an important model for the Japanese car brand in India, and it is one of the five SUVs planned for launch here by 2030 . Honda Cars India has made it clear that the new Elevate, which is slated to be open for booking from July 2023 and will launch during the festive season later this year, will be a very important product from the company. While the SUVs are finding an increasing footprint in India and Honda is aiming to leverage that trend, things may not be too simple for Elevate.

The Honda Elevate will have to compete with some tough rivals, including the Hyundai Creta, which has been one of the bestsellers in India for quite some time. Before the Honda Elevate locks horns with Hyundai Creta, here is a specs-sheet-based comparison between the two SUVs.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions

Dimensionally, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta are positioned closely. The Elevate measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. The SUV has 2,650 mm of wheelbase and 220 mm of ground clearance, while it offers 458 litres of boot space.

Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is 4,300 mm long and 1,790 mm wide. It is 1,635 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The Hyundai SUV has 190 mm of ground clearance and 433 litres of boot space.

Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Length 4,312 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,650 mm 1,635 mm Wheebase 2,650 mm 2,610 mm Ground clearance 220 mm 190 mm Boot space 458 litre 433 litre

This means the Honda Elevate is 12 mm longer and 15 mm taller than Hyundai Creta, while both cars have the same width. Elevate has a 40 mm extra wheelbase and 30 mm additional ground clearance. It also offers more boot storage than Creta.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain

Honda Elevate SUV gets power from a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that is shared with the Honda City. Available with the options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT, the Honda Elevate SUV's engine churns out 120 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of torque.

Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol / 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT / IVT Maximum power 120 bhp 113.42 bhp / 114.41 bhp Maximum torque 145 Nm 144 Nm / 250 Nm

The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant of the SUV gets a 1.5-litre MPi engine, while the diesel model gets a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi motor. The petrol engine kicks out 113.42 bhp of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel motor pumps out 114.41 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the Creta include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and an IVT as well.

