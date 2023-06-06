Honda Elevate SUV showcased in India, for the world. Check out all details

Honda Elevate SUV made its global debut in India on Tuesday and is now readying for its official launch in the market here. The Elevate SUV is carrying the weight of some mammoth expectations as it will be the only SUV from the brand here and will compete in a highly lucrative but vehemently fought space that already has a long list of rival players.

Honda Elevate SUV will make enter the Indian car market before any other market in the world, and this in itself shows how big Honda Cars India is betting on this particular model. Honda has previously had SUVs like CR-V, Mobilio and BR-V in India, but lacklustre demand resulted in each of these being taken off the shelves. But the Elevate is not just absolutely new but is also quite distinct from its erstwhile - and now defunct - SUV siblings in the country.

The Honda Elevate has been undergoing test cycles in Japan, where it was spotted under heavy camouflage in recent weeks. The SUV comes as a key part of the brand's strategy to launch five SUVs in India by 2030.

Honda Elevate booking and launch

Honda Elevate bookings will be open in July 2023, and the launch will take place before the festive season.

Honda Elevate design

The SUV has a sharp front profile with prominent, crisp headlamps and a large black radiator grille. It gets design elements like a chunky flat face, LED headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing, and large wheel arches housing sporty alloy wheels. The crisp character lines at the side profile, along with the black cladding, increase its visual appeal. The car is claimed to have been influenced by the automaker's motto ‘Power of Dreams’. The car manufacturer also claims that the Honda Elevate has been specially designed as a global urban SUV, keeping the Indian market in mind. As the automaker claims, it gets a design that portrays power and confidence.

Honda Elevate dimension

Honda Elevate measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height. Honda claims with these dimensional figures, the SUV offers ample space and comfort inside the cabin and comes with a strong road presence.

Honda Elevate powertrain

Honda Elevate gets a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, shared with the Honda City sedan. This engine churns out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is an advanced CVT on offer. The Honda City sedan gets a hybrid variant as well, which could make its way into the Elevate at a later stage.

Honda Elevate features

Elevate gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch HD colour TFT instrument cluster. The infotainment system gets wireless smartphone integration technology. The SUV also gets Honda Connect which comes with a host of connected features. These include geo-fencing, emergency assistance,

Honda Elevate safety

Honda Sensing technology suite comes enhancing the Elevate SUV's safety to the next level, claims the automaker. This safety software suite gets Collision Mitigation Braking, lane keeping assistance among a host of other technologies. The car claims to come with a pedestrian injury mitigation system, reverse parking sensor and camera.

Honda Elevate rivals

Upon launch, the Honda Elevate SUV, which is one of the major products coming from the Japanese automaker after a long time, will compete with rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

