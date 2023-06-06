Honda announces 5 new SUVs for India by 2030, Elevate Electric to arrive in 2026

Honda Cars India plans to launch five new SUVs in the country by 2030, starting with the Elevate compact SUV. The Japanese auto giant unveiled the Honda Elevate SUV globally earlier today and the model will cater to domestic and international markets. Honda’s new five-SUV strategy kicks off with the Elevate, while the company also confirmed that an electrified version of the SUV will arrive in three years’ time.

The product strategy announcement reiterates Honda’s commitment to the Indian market. The automaker is currently retailing only two offerings in India - City and Amaze - and now expects the Elevate to drive the volumes as well. That said, Honda is making a late entry into the compact SUV market. The 4.3-metre-long SUV takes on a crowded segment with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Speaking about the future product strategy, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO - Honda Cars India, said, “Honda Car India will present five SUV models including the Honda Elevate by 2030. While we aim to strengthen our presence in this growing segment, it is essential we align with our global direction towards carbon neutrality. We aim to introduce a battery-electric vehicle based on this SUV within the next three years. With immense possibilities, growing aspirations and improving market sentiments, we are confident that our products have their own mark in India."

The Honda Elevate Electric would be effectively the first all-electric offering from the Japanese automaker in India. The manufacturer has not revealed many details about how would the electrified version of the SUV be different, but the model will be rival to offerings like the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon Max and more. Mahindra will also bring its BE and XUV range of electric SUVs to the market soon, while Tata will have the Curvv Electric hitting showroom floors for competition. It will be too early to comment on battery, range, and performance, among other factors on the Elevate Electric.

It’s unclear as to which other SUVs, Honda plans to bring to India over the next couple of years. Speculations suggest a sub-4-metre SUV to be in the works, which could be the next-generation WR-V, while it will be interesting to see if the CR-V and BR-V come back to India in all-new avatars.

For now, Honda’s focus remains on the Elevate which will arrive around the festive season. Bookings for the Honda Elevate will begin in July this year, and the SUV will be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine options. Expect to see a host of features including ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, connected car tech and more on the upcoming offering.

