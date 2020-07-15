Automobile engineering has reached such a stage where even startups are coming up with cars that promises to breach the limits known so far. Take for instance, the first hypercar fully made in Greece by auto engineer Spyros Panopoulos. Code-named Project Chaos hypercar, the vehicle claims to be the next level of performance cars one has ever seen.

Imagine this: A car powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V10 engine with titanium camshafts producing 2,000 HP at 11,000 rpm. If that does not evoke awe, there is an option to customise the hypercar where the engine can produce a maximum of 3,000 HP at 12,000 rpm.

Not shocked yet? Here is more. The hypercritical claims to zip through zero to 100 kmph in a staggering 1.8 seconds, faster than most other hypercars available. It can also do 100-200 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 500 kmph. Hypothetically, at this speed, one can reach Delhi to Mumbai in less than three hours in this hypercar.

The look of the hypercar is highlighted by its 3D printed taillights, sharp LED taillights, and a very low-slung, mid-engined design with a carbon fiber monocoque underpinning.

Spyros Panopoulos with his hypercar under the wraps.





The hyoercar was supposed to be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spyros now plans to introduce this whole new category of high-performance vehicle to the world soon.

He chose Chaos as the name of the hypercar after the Ancient Greek word for a reason. Speaking to reporters in Greece, Spyros was quoted saying, “‘Chaos’ is not a racing car; it is a city car, a car for everyday, only with more sophisticated performance. We want it to be suitable for the everyday commute and for all categories of drivers, as it will be easy to configure for use anywhere between 500 and 3000 horses."

Currently Spyros has a team of only 22 people, out of which nine have completely dedicated themselves to build this hypercar. In future, when Spyros plans to begin production of the hypercar, the company is likely to expand to a few hundred.