Ferrari to launch three cars in 2024, new hypercar may get a plug-in hybrid tech

This week seems pretty eventful for Ferrari. The Italian sportscar brand has roped in Lewis Hamilton for its Formula One team through a multi-year deal, replacing Carlos Sainz. Besides that, in the road car division as well, the automaker with a prancing horse logo made several announcements, while also revealing the 2023 sales numbers.

Ferrari claims to have sold 13,663 cars last year around the world, registering a three per cent year-on-year growth compared to 2022. The automaker claims that it has been experiencing strong demand for all the current models in its portfolio. The demand is so strong that all of its current sportscars have been sold out throughout 2025, which means Ferrari will not deliver any car until 2026 for which orders will be placed now.

The Italian brand has further announced that it will launch three new models in 2024, despite the large influx of orders it has been witnessing. The exotic sportscar marque is tight-lipped about its expectations from 2024. However, with the rising demand for sportier and more premium cars across the world, we may see Ferrari raking in more numbers this year.

New models in offering

Ferrari is gearing up to launch three cars in 2024. One of them could be the LaFerrai successor, which is internally codenamed as F250. Interestingly, for the first time since the F40, rumours have it that Ferrar won't use a V12 engine in the upcoming model.

The upcoming Ferrari sportscar may use a downsized turbocharged V6 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid technology. The turbocharged V6 engine will come derived from the 296 GTB, 29^ GT3 and the 499P endurance race car. Ferrari reportedly aims to produce three iterations of the upcoming model, which will consist of 599 coupes and 199 convertibles. Also, there will be 30 units of hardcore XX version of the car. This means the upcoming sportscar will come with a total production number of 828 units. The coupe is expected to break cover in a few months, while its production will commence in late 2024. The XX model is expected to hit the assembly line in 2027, while the convertible is due in 2028.

Besides this, another car likely to debut in 2024 is the replacement for the 812 Superfast Ferrari has been testing its prototype over the last few months. The prototype has been caught testing with a Roma body and is expected to come powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine, which lacks in performance against a turbocharged V8 but comes with more emotion.

The third model could be a new Icona, a derivative of the Purosangue SUV. Also, it could come as a one-off exclusive model. However, don't expect it to be the long-promised EV, since Ferrari's first electric car is slated to launch in 2025.

