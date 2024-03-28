Toyota Innova HyCross to get a new non-hybrid variant soon

Published Mar 28, 2024

Toyota Motor is expected to launch top-end petrol variant of the MPV

The new variant, called the GX (O), will sit above the GX variant in the petrol-only version

Under the hood, the new variant will come with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine

Mated to only a CVT gearbox, the engine can churn out 175 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque

In terms of design, the Innova HyCross GX (O) will not be different from other petrol variants

The variant will come in both 7 and 8-seat versions with dual-tione interior

The major change inside will be the addition of a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The MPV will also get a rear retractable sunshade, automatic climate control and 360 degree camera

Expect the new variant to cost 50,000 more than the top-end GX priced at Rs 19.82 lakh
