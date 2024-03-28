Toyota Innova HyCross to get a new non-hybrid variant soon

Toyota Motor is expected to launch top-end petrol variant of the MPV
The new variant, called the GX (O), will sit above the GX variant in the petrol-only version
Under the hood, the new variant will come with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine
Mated to only a CVT gearbox, the engine can churn out 175 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque
In terms of design, the Innova HyCross GX (O) will not be different from other petrol variants
The variant will come in both 7 and 8-seat versions with dual-tione interior
The major change inside will be the addition of a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
The MPV will also get a rear retractable sunshade, automatic climate control and 360 degree camera
Expect the new variant to cost ₹50,000 more than the top-end GX priced at Rs 19.82 lakh