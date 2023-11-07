First-ever all-electric Ferrari is coming in sooner than you may have been told

Did you know that Ferrari has sold more hybrid models this calendar year than non-hybrid versions? And still, the makers of some of the most iconic sportscars in the world has posted record deliveries, shipping out 10,418 units the world over till September, an increase by 524 units. All eyes now are peeled on an all-electric Ferrari that is in the works and expected to be unveiled sooner than previously thought.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna recently told a group of European reporters that work on the all-electric model, Ferrari's first, is underway and that the stated timeline of an end-2025 launch remains as is. But in some aspects of the work, his team is actually ahead of the curve.

Automotive News Europe reports that the Italians have been quicker than previously thought on processes like debugging several electronic parts which in turn has allowed teams to quicken the overall development process.

As per a Reuters report, Vigna has also confirmed that some of the testing processes on the Ferrari electric model is being done using a technique which is common in the testing of electronic devices. This is called "Hardware in the Loop" (HIP) testing technique that is also used in testing processes of smartphones and computers to examine durability under varying conditions.

While the Ferrari EV is currently in prototype phase, the company is also putting finishing touches to an all new facility in Maranello which will be exclusively reserved for manufacturing hybrids and fully-electric models. Vigna had previously put down any chances of Ferrari tying up with a second player for the development of an EV while also ruling out any chances of acquiring another supercar brand and bringing it under the fold of Ferrari.

But details about the Ferrari EV is extremely well guarded with the only minor speculation suggesting it could have an SUV body type inspired from the Purosangue, the company's first-ever SUV.

