Order a Ferrari today, wait till at least 2026 to drive it

Ferrari says its order bank is absolutely full and that most models have a wait time of around three years
Ferrari has had a rocking 2023 so far, delivering 10,418 units the world over till September
Purosangue SUV is the model to watch out for even as Ferrari continues to try and ramp up its production
And for the first time ever, hybrids have outsold combustion engine models from Ferrari this year
Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, says order books are the highest ever for the company
Current order books cover deliveries till 2025. This means any new bookings will likely be fulfilled no earlier than 2026
Ferrari is also working on its first all-electric model and Vigna says release timeline remains focused on Q4 of 2025
A new plant for hybrids and EVs only will be opened in June of 2024