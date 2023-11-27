Audi India announces price hike across its range of luxury car models

Now may be a great time to finally book that dream Audi car that you have been eyeing for quite some time because come January 1 of 2024, you will have to pay more. Audi India on Monday announced that it will hike prices of all its models in the country from the first day of the new year.

Price hikes at the turn of the calendar year are becoming increasingly common in the Indian automotive industry and spans across mass-market as well as luxury-car segments here. Audi is one of the first to officially announce a hike.

Pointing to rising input and operational costs, Audi India says the price hike will be around 2 per cent across all its car models. “Achieving profitability through a sustainable business model remains a critical part of Audi India’s strategy, and we are committed to providing the best to our customers," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, in a press statement issued by the company. "Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand’s premium price positioning. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers."

Audi India recently also highlighted that it had registered an 88 per cent growth and had retailed 5,530 units in the first nine months of the ongoing year. Some of its strongest offerings here include models such as Q3, Q5 and Q7 as well as A4 and A8 L. The German brand also offers performance models like RS Q8 and has the widest electric portfolio which includes Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

