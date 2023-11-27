HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Alto To Invicto: Maruti Suzuki Car Prices Set For Hike From This Date

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car soon, you have just one month to drive home one before it gets costlier. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, has announced today (November 27) that it will increase the price of its models from New Year. The new prices will be applicable from January 1 next year. However, Maruti Suzuki has not specified if the fresh price hike will be applicable across all models and also the rate of price increase. The latest hike in Maruti Suzuki car prices will be implemented due to rising production costs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2023, 14:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars in India from January 1 next year. (REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars in India from January 1 next year.

On Monday, a regulatory filing from Maruti Suzuki said that the hike has become necessary due to ‘increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices.’ However, the carmaker assured that it is taking steps to minimise its effect on buyers. It said, "While the company makes maximum efforts to reduce cost and offset the increase, it may have to pass on some increase to the market. This price increase shall vary across models."

Maruti Suzuki has not specified the quantum of the proposed price hike. The carmaker currently sells small to mid-size cars with few in the compact or large segment. Alto, its entry-level model as well as the smallest car in its lineup, comes at a starting price of 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The Invicto MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, is the largest car Maruti sells. The price of Invicto starts from 24.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki YTB
₹ 7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.35 - 9.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Audi cars in India all set to get more expensive from new year 2024

Models like Baleno, Swift and WagonR are the three top-selling cars from the Maruti stable. These three cars generally are the highest selling vehicles in India on a monthly basis. Of late, Maruti Suzuki has also stepped up its SUV game, and has become the largest SUV manufacturer with models like Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara and Jimny as offerings. Maruti Suzuki has grabbed 22% of the SUV market share, so far in FY24, which is quite close to its target of 25% for the financial year. The Grand Vitara compact SUV, rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, recently became the fastest model in its category to clock one lakh sales since its launch last year.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2023, 14:56 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alto Invicto

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
62% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 342 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.