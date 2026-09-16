Ferrari 296 GT3 Modificata unveiled; Based on 296 GT3 Evo race car

Italian luxury automaker Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GT Modificata, a limited, track-only model based on the 296 GT3 Evo race car. The company describes it as the most extreme iteration of the 296 family yet, with the Modificata taking technology and experience from the automaker’s GT3 racing programme. The new model follows in the footsteps of other track-focused specials such as the 488 GT Modificata and 499P Modificata.

Ferrari will produce the car in 'extremely limited numbers', exclusively for members of its Club Competizioni GT track experience programme. The membership package includes two years, or 12 rounds, of participation in the customer racing series.

Ferrari 296 GT Modificata: Powertrain And Performance

The Ferrari 296 GT Modificata is powered by the same 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine used by the 296 GT3 Evo. However, the track-only model does not use a plug-in hybrid system. The Italian luxury automaker has extensively revised the V6, fitting new connecting rods and camshafts while also updating the air intake, intercoolers, turbochargers and exhaust system. These changes allow the engine to rev up to 8,500 rpm, compared with the 8,000 rpm limit of the 296 GT3 Evo.

The Ferrari 296 GT Modificata produces a peak power output of 730 hp and 800 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox featuring revised gear ratios. Not only that, but the 296 GT Modificata boasts 130 hp more than the 296 GT3 EVO.

Moreover, Ferrari has equipped the car with new front brake discs and additional cooling hardware. It claims that the 296 GT Modificata can complete a lap in 1 minute and 11 seconds, which is reportedly three seconds quicker than the 296 GT3 Evo around the Fiorano test track.

Ferrari 296 GT Modificata: Exterior And Aerodynamics

The 296 GT Modificata features a heavily reworked aerodynamic package designed specifically for high-speed track driving. At the front, the car gets a new splitter, larger air intakes and more aggressively sculpted bodywork. The larger openings are designed to meet the increased cooling requirements of the upgraded powertrain. The engine cover has also been redesigned, while the grille features the 'Modificata' lettering. Several elements have been carried over or adapted from the 296 GT3 Evo, including driving lights, bumper canards, bonnet latches and front-fender air ducts.

The side profile is dominated by 18-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres. At the rear, Ferrari has substantially revised the fixed wing, adding a new centre pylon, a 5mm Gurney flap and redesigned endplates. The exhaust outlets also feature a new design, while the large rear diffuser remains broadly unchanged from the unit used on the 296 GT3 Evo.

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Ferrari 296 GT Modificata: Interior

The cabin of the 296 GT Modificata has been designed with track driving as its primary focus. It features racing bucket seats with harnesses, a stripped-back dashboard packed with switches and controls, and a motorsport-inspired steering wheel. Unlike the single-seat 296 GT3 Evo race car, the Modificata features two seats. This allows the owner to take along a passenger or driving instructor during track sessions.

Ferrari has also fitted an intercom system to enable communication between the driver and passenger inside the cabin, particularly useful during high-speed track driving and coaching sessions.

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