Eying a Volkswagen Taigun? Also check out these five alternative SUVs

With prices starting from ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Taigun is one of the strongest contenders within the mid-size SUV segment, and is pitted against many formidable options. Here are five of its key alternatives in the Indian market:

The Volkswagen Taigun was launched in India to mark the German automaker’s entry into the country’s mid-size SUV segment. It is built on Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform, which it shares with the Skoda Kushaq SUV . It is a sporty offering that brings a spacious, feature-laden interior and two robust petrol-engine options. The Taigun further offers ample safety features and has been awarded a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

1 Skoda Kushaq: The Skoda Kushaq is built on the same MQB A0 IN platform that underpins the Volkswagen Taigun and it is listed at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.89 lakh. It is available in six total trim options, which are Classic, Onyx, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Prices go as high as ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Prestige 1.5 TSI AT. The Taigun is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and this can be mated with either a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. There is additionally a 1.5-litre TSI which generates 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, but this unit is now limited to the automatic.

Like the Taigun, the Skoda Kushaq received a five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP and it includes six airbags, an ESC, hill hold assist, and Multi-Collision brakes. The Kushaq SUV further features ventilated front seats, an eight-inch instrument cluster display, smartphone integration, and cruise control.

2 Kia Seltos: The Seltos, priced between ₹10.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹20.4 lakh (ex-showroom), is one of the best-selling vehicles in the South Korean automaker's lineup. It can be had with three 1.5-litre engines, two of which are petrol. The turbocharged petrol engine produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be paired with either a clutchless manual or a DCT with paddle shifters. The naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine is rated for 114 bhp and 250 Nm.

The Kia Seltos features a digital display system, with the infotainment screen and instrument cluster combined and neatly positioned on the dashboard. The Seltos features radar-based ADAS, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera with a blindspot monitor.

3 Citroen Basalt: The Basalt is the first mass-market coupe-SUV to be launched in India and is listed at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) It gets three trim levels, and the range goes as high as ₹13.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Max Turbo AT Dual Tone variant. There are two 1.2-litre petrol power units. The naturally aspirated variant can generate 82 bhp and 190 Nm of torque with the five-speed manual. The turbo-petrol variant can make 110 bhp and 190 Nm of torque with the manual or 205 Nm with the six-speed TCA.

The Basalt has a redesigned HVAC control panel with auto AC and rear AC vents, and the second row also gets segment-first adjustable thigh support. The cabin additionally features a wireless charger, six airbags, and centre armrests for both rows. The 10.25-inch floating infotainment display is carried over from the C3 Aircross. The Basalt is also touted to have 470 litres of boot space.

4 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: The Urban Cruiser Hyryder/Grand Vitara, priced from ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom), is the only mid-size SUV with a stock hybrid drivetrain and shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It can be fitted with a Neodrive 1.5-liter mild hybrid producing 102 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. This can be paired with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic, with all-wheel drive limited to the manual.

A stronger hybrid unit is offered with an e-CVT, and with the support of the 177.6V battery, this makes 113 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Toyota additionally offers a 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG powertrain. In terms of safety features, it includes six airbags, hill hold assist, 360-degree cameras, and ISOFIX mounts. The SUV also has an EV mode, which is only available with the strong hybrid powertrain.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

5 Tata Curvv: The Tata Curvv is positioned as a compact coupe-SUV and its range starts from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The ICE-powered Curvv is built on the ATLAS architecture and is based around Tata’s new ‘Digital’ design language. It gets the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 119 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Tata has also introduced a new Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 124 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. Both petrol units are offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA automatic. The diesel variant receives a new 1.5-litre Kyrotec engine that is rated for 117 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. This is notably the first diesel unit in the compact SUV segment to feature an automatic.

The Curvv features a 10.24-inch digital cluster and a 12.30-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin is treated with ventilated leatherette seats and the rear occupants get incline functionality. Among safety features, the Tata Curvv includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability program. Additional safety features include cruise control, hill driving aids, a 360-degree monitor, and a blind spot monitor. The Curvv further brings ADAS Level-2 with 20 features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: