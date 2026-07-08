Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster launched at ₹29.98 lakh

Italian automaker Ducati has launched the Black Roadster livery-equipped Diavel V4 in India at ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Black Roadster edition is approximately ₹32,000 more expensive than the stock Ducati Diavel V4, which is priced at ₹29.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster: What’s New?

The Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster has been introduced with an exclusive paint scheme developed by Ducati Centro Stile. The motorcycle features a black finish as its primary colour, complemented by racing yellow accents on the fuel tank, radiator shrouds, and the newly designed rear seat cover. Additionally, the titanium-finished components further enhanced its premium appeal. Notably, the new colour treatment gives the Diavel V4 Black Roadster a distinctive and commanding road presence. Alongside this new Black Roadster livery, the motorcycle remains available in Ducati Red. Bookings for the Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster are now open, with customer deliveries expected in the near future.

Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster: Engine

The Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster remains identical to the standard model. It is powered by the same 1,158cc V4 engine that produces 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It boasts a top speed of approximately 274 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds.

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Ducati Desmo450 SM Unveil

The Italian automaker recently unveiled the Desmo450 SM prototype at the World Ducati Week 2026. The new motorcycle previews the Italian brand's first-ever production supermoto and is expected to enter global markets in 2027. Moreover, the Desmo450 SM is the second motorcycle to emerge from Ducati's new off-road platform after the 450 motocross bike. While the motocross model was designed for dirt tracks, the SM transforms the same platform into a road-focused supermoto with larger wheels, road tyres and chassis revisions.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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