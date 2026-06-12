Satinder Sartaaj brings home a custom Yezdi Roadster

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that renowned Punjabi singer, poet and composer Satinder Sartaaj has made a bespoke Yezdi Roadster his latest acquisition. The collaboration reflects a relationship that extends beyond ownership, with the artist having previously celebrated the legendary motorcycle marque through his track Yezdi, which featured his vintage pastel-green D250 Classic in 2023.

The singer's Roadster is finished in a colour shade of Sharkskin Blue. There are also exclusive graphics on the fuel tank. There is also a ‘Satinder Sartaj x Yezdi Custom’ decal on the fuel tank, along with a few other decals placed in orange as well. The motorcycle also features quilted seats with white stitching, along with a pillion backrest. There is also a set of bar-end mirrors along with a grille for the headlight. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is finished in a nice shade of Sharkskin Blue.

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Yezdi Roadster: Specs

The Yezdi Roadster is positioned as the brand's modern-retro roadster and is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine. The motorcycle develops 29.1 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Yezdi Roadster: Design

The motorcycle features a muscular roadster design highlighted by a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank and twin exhaust setup. It also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, a fully digital instrument console, LED lighting and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS sourced from Continental. The motorcycle is held up by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers tuned for touring comfort. The seat height stands at 795 mm, while ground clearance is rated at 171 mm. The motorcycle also features centre-forward footpegs aimed at a relaxed riding posture.

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