BMW XM launched in India at 2.60 Crore

Unveiled first in September 2022, the new flagship SUV of BMW has now been launched in the Indian market. BMW XM is priced at ₹2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). The XM is the second standalone product under the M brand after the legendary M1 which was launched in 1978. The XM is also the first SUV to come from the M brand with plug-in hybrid technology.

The XM is powered by a 4.4-litre petrol engine that is twin-turbocharged. It puts out 644 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 800 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and there is also a plug-in hybrid system on offer. The battery pack has a capacity of 25.7 kWh and it enables XM to run on pure electric power for 88 km. The battery can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. The top speed of the BMW XM is limited to 250 kmph, if the person opts for M Driver's Package then the top speed is increased to 270 kmph. The 0-100 kmph acceleration time is of 4.3 seconds.

In terms of looks, the XM gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and large air intakes. The L-shaped tail lamps also get LED elements for illumination. The tailpipes are hexagonal shaped and are vertically stacked. The XM runs on 22-inch alloy wheels, a person can also opt for 23-inch alloy wheels which come with night gold accents. BMW also offers M Sports Brakes with black calipers. If the person wants, the calipers can be finished in blue or red.

The interior is finished in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft Nappa leather. The infotainment system comes connected to a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and a 1,475-watt amplifier. There is four-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate and much more.

