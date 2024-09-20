In pics: 1 of 500 BMW XM Label launched in India at ₹3.17 cr, gets hybrid V8
The BMW XM Label has recently been launched in India at ₹3.15 crore as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Only one of 500 units available worldwide is going to reach India.
The BMW XM Label is priced approximately ₹55 lakh more than the regular XM model and its production is limited to just 500 units. Under the hood lies a twin-turbocharged plug-in hybrid V8 that makes this car the most powerful BMW M road vehicle ever made.
While there are varying exterior trim options available, the BMW XM Label Red is the most exclusive variant of them all with unique styling elements. It features bright Toronto Red metallic accents on the kidney grille, wheels, and model badges.
The red metallic accents extend to the side of the XM Label Red, bordering the windows. BMW allows its buyers to choose from more than 50 special paint finishes at no additional charge. A small number of XM Label Red models will be made with the Frozen Carbon Black exterior (pictured above).
The black and red motif of the BMW XM Label Red extends to its interior. With a majority of the upholstery and interior done in black, contrasting red accents are used on the intstrument panel, centre console, door trim, and air vents. The upper sections of the seats are also done in Toronto Red.
The cabin of the XM Label features the BMW Curved Display that runs on BMW Operating System 8.5. This dualscreen display houses both the instrument cluster and the infotainment, with the latter featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The BMW XM Label Red is additionally fitted with XM badges, M steering wheel with carbon fibre paddle shifter, aluminium pedals, and M-specific dials as standard.
The M Lounge cabin features heated backrests which horizontally extends to the sides. The seats, alongside the knee pads and included cushions are upholstered in Merino leather accentuated with red contrast stitching. The cabin further features ambient lighting, and four-zone automatic climate control.
BMW says that the XM Label is the most powerful production car made by the automaker's M division and it features the M xDrive AWD system. While the standard XM produces 653 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, the power unit in the XM Label churns out 748 bhp and a staggering 1,000 Nm of torque.
The BMW XM Label features a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that alone makes 585 bhp, more than the standard XM. Paired with a 194 bhp electric motor, the car is able to go from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds, and it gives an all-electric range of approximately 50 km.
