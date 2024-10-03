2025 BMW X3 to launch in India in January 2025: Here's what's new

The next gen BMW X3 is on its way to India and it is expected to launch next year in Janurary 2025.
The all-new X3 will have multiple engine options and will come with several feature upgrades.
The 2025 X3 has a compact, yet angular kidney grille that emits a white glow.
Headlamps are sharper with two L-shaped overlapping sections. Adaptive LED headlamps are available.
The cabin has a curved panoramic display for the cluster and the infotainment.
The BMW X3 has powered and heated sport seats. There are three trim options.
The ambient lighting has three profiles in sync with the car's displayed content.
India is expected to get petrol and diesel engines with mild hybrid drive. The EU-spec gets a plug-in hybrid option.
The X3 M50 has a six-cylinder unit that makes 393 bhp. It will not be available in India at launch but may arrive later.