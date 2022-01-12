BMW registered best-ever yearly sales with 2.21 million in 2021

German luxury car brand BMW claims to have registered its best-ever yearly sales performance in 2021 with 2,213,795 units sold around the world. The automaker posted 9.1 per cent sales growth last year over the previous year. With this, BMW joined the other automakers such as Porsche, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Bentley that posted their best-ever yearly sales in 2021.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Tesla second only to BMW now in premium car sales in this key market: Report)

BMW also claimed that a total of 510,727 vehicles were sold during the final quarter of the last year alone.

BMW M division contributed a significant chunk to the total sales. The automaker claims that it sold a total of 163,542 units of BMW M performance cars in 2021 around the world, up 13.4 per cent from its 2020 sales performance. The BMW M3 and M4 were among the bestselling models. Apart from that, the X5 M and X6 M too witnessed a high demand, claims the automaker. Among other cars from this M performance division, the iX M60 and i4 M50 too experienced high demand.

Among the major markets, the US witnessed a major jump in sales of BMW cars. The automaker posted 20.8 per cent growth with 336,644 units sold last year. This was on par with the pre-Covid sales performance of the brand in the US market. The BMW X lineup contributed a whopping 60 per cent of sales for the brand in the US market last year.

In the European market, BMW and Mini registered a combined 3.9 per cent growth in annual sales in 2021, as compared to 2020. The sales in the European market was led by Belgium, claims BMW.

Speaking about the sales performance, Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, said that despite supply bottlenecks and the continuing coronavirus pandemic, BMW achieved a strong sales performance in 2021, because of powerful operational performance and strong product lineup.

“Our brands reported numerous all-time best sales results around the globe – spearheaded by the BMW brand, which is number one in the global premium segment," Nota further added.