MG Motor India bags order for 500 ZS EV units from BluSmart Mobility

MG Motor India on Thursday announced that it has bagged an order for 500 ZS EVs from EV ride-hailing platform BluSmart Mobility. These EVs will form a part of the latter's premium fleet in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Both the companies said that this partnership reflects their shared vision of accelerating EV adoption in the country and decarbonizing mobility.

MG ZS EV comes with one of the largest battery packs in its segment - a 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that delivers a range of 461 kms in ideal conditions in a single charge. The motor at work inside the ZS EV delivers a power output of 176PS and the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds.

The flagship electric SUV from MG in India gets a prismatic cell battery that has a high energy density that offers better range and life. The battery is said to meet the global safety standards.

With this partnership, MG Motor India believes that it has achieved a significant milestone in its jounery towrads sustaible and greener mobility. “We are happy to join forces with BluSmart on our collective mission towards faster adoption of sustainable mobility. This order of ZS EV SUVs not only demonstrates BluSmart’s confidence in our commitment to electric mobility but also reflects our shared vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem in India," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Treading on the sustainable path, the company recently launched its second electric offering in the country - the Comet. The micro electric car is touted to be the cheapest electric car here at a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest launch is a part of the OEM's plan to launch around five new models in India in the next five years.

