MG Comet EV is India's most affordable electric car, available in three variants
Price from ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), MG Comet EV offers 230 km range
It gets LED headlamps and taillights with connecting lights at front and rear
Comet EV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
The EV's infotainment system gets voice command, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
The EV gets a unique digital key with Bluetooth functionality
The car gets factory-fitted reverse parking camera
Comet gets approach unlock function that unlocks the EV whenever the driver approaches the vehicle
It features power adjustable ORVMs