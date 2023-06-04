MG Comet EV may be small in size, but big in features

Published Jun 04, 2023

MG Comet EV is India's most affordable electric car, available in three variants

Price from 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), MG Comet EV offers 230 km range

It gets LED headlamps and taillights with connecting lights at front and rear

Comet EV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

The EV's infotainment system gets voice command, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

The EV gets a unique digital key with Bluetooth functionality

The car gets factory-fitted reverse parking camera

Comet gets approach unlock function that unlocks the EV whenever the driver approaches the vehicle

It features power adjustable ORVMs
