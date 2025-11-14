Bentley Supersports returns after 100 years, ditches hybrid for pure-ICE thrills

The first ‘Super Sports’ nameplate was fitted on the performance-focused iteration of the Bentley 3 Litre in 1925, whose tuned-up engine and a lighter chassis made it the first from the British marque to reach 100 mph (~160 kmph). Since then, the iconic badge has only been revived twice for the venerable Continental GT .

In 2009, Bentley launched the Continental Supersports as the first 2-seater variant of the grand tourer, which also turned out to be 100 kg lighter than the standard model. The second-gen version was more powerful with its 700-bhp W12 engine, launched in 2017 and limited to 710 units. Both models helped define the most powerful and driver-focused Bentleys.

100 years after the original, the Bentley Supersports returns for a fourth time as the sportier iteration of the Continental GT, limited to just 500 examples. It ditches the grand tourer’s hybrid tech for a pure, ICE-powered driving experience. Removing the front electric motors, however, has had an interesting consequence: the new Supersports is the first rear-wheel drive Continental GT since the nameplate was revived in 2003.

Bentley Continental Supersports: Twin-turbo V8 sends 657 bhp to the rear wheels

The new Supersports ditches the electric motors, leaving us behind with a twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 657 bhp and 800 Nm of torque

For the new Supersports, Bentley stripped the Continental GT of its plug-in hybrid powertrain, leaving us with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been updated with a stronger crankcase, revised cylinder heads, and bigger turbos. These changes make for 657 bhp, 66 bhp more than the standard model’s engine, and 800 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via the ZF 8-speed DCT, which features updated clutches and software for sharper gear changes, especially under braking.

This means, the Continental GT Supersports can shoot from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds, topping out at 310 kmph. And you can hear it do so through the exclusive full-length titanium exhaust made in collaboration with Akrapovič. With all this power going solely to the rear wheels, Bentley had to widen the rear track by 16 mm over the standard model. The wheels receive power through an eLSD and brake-based torque vectoring, while rear-wheel steering helps maintain agility.

Also Read : Bentley unveils platform details for its first-ever electric vehicle

Bentley Continental Supersports: Aero over aesthetics

The interior of the new Supersports can be had in monotone, dual or tri-tone designs, with high-gloss carbon fibre veneers and a leather-Dinamica blend of materials

The new Supersports is the most aggressive Continental GT ever designed, partly due to engineers following a form over function approach. It gets a new front bumper positioned lower with a large integrated splitter and cooling channels on either side to send air to the engine and brakes. The Supersports further features new sidesills along the wheelbase and B-shaped fender blades to manage high-pressure airflow.

Bentley has worked extensively to shave off crucial weight, with parts such as the roof panel, rear diffuser and the fixed rear spoiler made entirely of carbon fibre. The cabin is now a two-seater, with the front seats made lighter and sound insulation reduced. With these measures, the new Supersports weighs under 2,000 kg, or around 500 kg lighter than the standard Continental GT.

Occupants are treated to lightweight bucket seats with 11-way electric adjustment and heating function. Buyers can choose from several interior colour options, while the cabin is upholstered in a mix of leather and Dinamica with high-gloss carbon fibre detailing. The space where the rear seats once sat is now filled with a carbon fibre tub that wraps around the cabin with soft-touch leather on top. The digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment display have been retained.

Also Read : Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo unveiled as pure-ICE track weapon

Bentley Continental Supersport: Availability

The Bentley Continental Supersports is half a tonne lighter than the standard model and can make the 0-100 kmph spring in 3.7 seconds

The Bentley Continental GT Supersports is slated to be launched in January 2026, with production to begin in the fourth quarter ahead of an early-2027 launch. While pricing isn’t out yet, it is expected to fetch quite a considerable premium over the regular model, which starts right under the $300,000-mark (~ ₹2.6 crore). Limited to 500 units, most of them will head over to the US and European markets, while an India launch is not likely to be on the cards.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: