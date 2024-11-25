Don't trust Google Maps? Five alternatives to consider as your driving assistant
- Due to the limitations and showing random erroneous map data at times, many Google Maps users look for alternative navigation applications.
Google Maps has become a very useful application for drivers and riders who seek navigation help for their destinations. Google Maps not only provides navigational help about the desired destination but also data related to nearby hotels, restaurants, EV charging stations and more. However, this navigation application has some limitations as well, which often create troubles for the drivers and riders showing incorrect map data.
Such issues often result in mishaps and sometimes even lead to deaths. The latest incident involving such an error took place in Uttar Pradesh, where a car ended up on an under-construction bridge and plunged into a river, resulting in the death of all three occupants of the vehicle. Clearly, it is not safe to blindly trust Google Maps for navigational requirements.
If you are not happy with Google Maps, here are five other navigation applications to consider while driving.
One of the most popular navigation applications in India is Mappls. Developed by MapmyIndia, Mappls is a key alternative to Google Maps. It offers voice-guided navigation, real-time traffic updates, reports of faulty street lights, speed breakers, potholes, water logging and more information to motorists. Crowdsourcing data about the traffic situation or other obstacles for motorists is a key feature of Mappls. Also, it allows the users to share information about the source of pollution. Mappls comes with the ability to share simplified six-character location codes for a complex address. It has an interesting feature called Junction View that is helpful for navigating intersections and flyovers while driving by giving. This feature gives the users a photorealistic view of the junctions.
Waze may not be as popular to motorists as Google Maps or Mappls, but it is one of the navigation application that is finding increasing number of users. This application is built around one thing: minimising the time on the road and getting the user to the destination as quickly as possible. This mean it doesn’t ask permission to alter the route mid-trip, and automatically offers up directions that get the user around obstacles that have popped up. It shows updates like traffic congestion, police alerts, hazard warning etc. Waze collects data from different users and uses it to provide the quickest, safest and most efficient route. This app has an easy to understand user interface making it one of the most minimalistic navigation apps.
Apple Maps is one of the key alternatives against Google Maps, which is popular among iPhone users. One key advantage of using Apple Maps is it is designed to protect user privacy and doesn't collect personal data associated with the use of navigation, which Google Maps does. It has features like cycling navigation, satellite imagery, city-based guides etc. It also provides traffic and weather information. Just like Google Maps, Apple Maps also offers offline maps. It shows 3D maps as well, which enables the user to better understand the details of a location.
Here WeGo is not as famous as Google Maps, but this application is an interesting navigation solution provider. It has both a mobile application and a website for trip planning and navigation purposes. The Here WeGo application has a simple user interface showing different route choices including transit, taxi, car sharing etc. Also, this application shows different map view modes like traffic, satellite, terrain etc.
Also check these Cars
TomTom is one of the key global players in the navigation service provider industry. TomTom is well-known for its navigation service provider devices, but it has a free application as well, that offers detailed maps of more than 200 countries. It allows the users to design customised maps with additional details such as real-time traffic, map tilting and vector rendering. It allows the users to search locations and different routing capabilities, making it easy to find any location and take the most efficient route between multiple locations.
Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.