Bentley unveils platform details for its first-ever electric vehicle

Bentley Motors has revealed new technical and production details for its first all-electric vehicle, alongside a new teaser of the model hidden underneath a black cover at the production line. Billed as the Luxury Urban SUV, pre-series builds of the model are underway ahead of a global debut in late 2026. The upcoming EV marks a significant milestone for the Crewe-based marque, serving as the first of a new generation of battery-electric vehicles to be manufactured at its “Dream Factory" in the UK.

The upcoming Bentley EV will sit below the Bentayga in the luxury carmaker’s portfolio, measuring under five metres in length and designed as a more compact, urban-focused form. Test mules of prototypes have revealed a low, aerodynamic profile inspired by the EXP 15 concept, featuring a fastback-like silhouette. The design reflects a shift towards a more modern, streamlined aesthetic for Bentley’s EV lineup.

Despite its compact dimensions, Bentley says the EV will retain the refinement, ride comfort, and sense of craftsmanship associated with the marque. It will be positioned as a high-end luxury EV with grand tourer credentials and urban practicality.

Bentley EV: Technical details

Test mules of Bentley's upcoming electric SUV showcase a low aerodynamic profile with a fastback-style rear end (Stephen Hancock/SH Proshots)

The new SUV will be underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, shared with the likes of the Porsche Cayenne Electric. While official specifications are not yet available, this platform can support dual-motor AWD configurations with battery capacities over 100 kWh. In the Cayenne EV, the same platform allows for up to 108 kWh of usable battery capacity and charging speeds of up to 400 kW.

Bentley claims the new EV can replenish up to 100 miles (~160 km) of range from none in under 7 minutes, putting it among the fastest-charging EVs currently in development. If it gets the same battery as the Cayenne EV, it could deliver over 600 km of range on a single charge, which is what Porsche currently claims on the WLTP test cycle.

Production of the model will take place at Bentley’s Crewe headquarters, which is being upgraded into a flexible, digital manufacturing facility tailored for EV production. This transformation is central to the company’s Beyond100+ strategy, its long-term roadmap towards sustainability and electrification.

Bentley’s EV plans for the future:

While the electric SUV will be the first major outcome of this strategy, Bentley also outlined revisions to its broader electrification timeline. The company had planned to go all-electric by 2035, but is now considering extending that target, confirming that its internal combustion and plug-in hybrid models will be available alongside its EV lineup till 2035. Bentley said it is extending availability due to ongoing global demand for hybrid powertrains, particularly in key luxury markets. The move ensures that the company is able to maintain a diverse mix of powertrain solutions during its transition period.

Earlier this year, Bentley introduced new hybrid versions of the Continental GT, GTC, and Flying Spur, and added the pure-V8-powered Bentayga Speed to its line-up. A new limited-run, pure-ICE model is also set to break cover before the end of 2025, expected to be the new Continental Supersports. These models will continue to be offered alongside EVs until 2035.

Bentley’s first electric SUV will enter production in 2026, with customer deliveries beginning in 2027. It marks both a technological and strategic turning point, where the company aims to move into full electrification while maintaining the craftsmanship and performance standards that have so long defined its identity.

