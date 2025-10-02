Bentley teases new Continental GT variant, marks return of century-old nameplate

Bentley has teased an all-new performance-heavy variant of the Continental GT , alluding to the return of a century-old nameplate. There aren’t many clues as to what this may be, with the press release simply stating, “The return of an iconic name to Bentley is imminent, 100 years after it was first introduced." To this end, it is likely to be a revival of the iconic Supersports nameplate, first introduced on a high-performance version of the Bentley 3 Litre.

The teaser images showcase a redesigned rear fascia with sharp aerodynamic creases that lead up to a new rear wing positioned above the intricate taillamps. The rear bumper has seemingly been reworked as well, sporting a larger diffuser with angular quad-exhaust tips that demand more visual real estate.

A rare Bentley

The Bentley Continental GT Supersports will be the sportiest iteration of the grand tourer, and that fact is further illustrated by its sleek matte-black exterior shade and unique alloy wheel design. The carmaker is expected to take it a step further through significant weight savings, although it is not entirely clear as to how it plans to do that.

The 2025 Continental GT features a hybrid powertrain that could be stripped of its electric motors, leaving behind the twin-turbo V8 pushing over the 600-bhp mark. Removing the front-mounted motors would also turn the Supersports into rear-wheel drive, setting it further apart as a true driver’s car while ditching crucial kilograms.

“This will be a rare Bentley" is what the company says, setting our expectations for a limited-run production. Exactly how rare is yet to be known; the first-gen Bentley Continental Supersports (2009-11) was limited to 1,790 units. Its second generation, launched in 2017, was limited to 710 units. Regardless of how many are made available, it is sure to cost you a pretty penny. The 2009 version retailed in the US market for $270,000 (approx ₹2.39 cr), with the upcoming model to fetch even higher.

