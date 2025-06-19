Best compact SUVs with DCT gearbox in India

This list focuses on compact SUVs in India that offer DCT variants. Whether you're dealing with a congested commute to work or weekend interstate runs, these models offer a compelling mix of features and modern drivetrain tech.

Compact SUVs have emerged as the go-to choice among urban drivers looking for a mix of road presence, practicality, and everyday performance. Out of these, models featuring a dual-clutch gearbox (DCT) have grown increasingly popular for people who value convenience and a smoother driving experience. DCTs are known for delivering faster, more responsive shifts than the typical automatic or AMT, making them ideal for drivers looking for a touch of performance without sacrificing efficiency or comfort in city traffic.

If you are tired of changing gears in a manual car, here are the five best compact SUVs that you can get with a dual-clutch automatic option.

1 Volkswagen Taigun: Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Taigun is a sporty compact SUV that comes with two powertrain options. Out of the two, it is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that gets the 7-speed DCT option. This configuration is offered from the GT TSi variant onwards, priced at ₹17.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant that can be had with the same combo is the Taigun GT Plus Sport at ₹19.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Taigun’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The SUV gets ventilated front seats, a 9-inch infotainment display with wireless connectivity and additional features such as cruise control, engine idle start/stop, hill driving aids, and more.

2 Kia Seltos: Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Seltos, priced from ₹11.18 lakh (ex-showroom), is one of the best-selling vehicles in the South Korean automaker's lineup. It can be had with three 1.5-litre engines, two of which are petrol. Out of this, the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi engine is the one that can be had with the DCT. This turbo-petrol engine produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be paired with the DCT in the GTX+ and X-Line variants. The GTX+ is listed at ₹19.99 lakh while the X-Line comes at ₹20.55 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Seltos features a digital display system, with the infotainment screen and instrument cluster combined and neatly positioned on the dashboard. The SUV is further equipped with radar-based ADAS, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera with a blindspot monitor.

3 Skoda Kushaq: Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kushaq is built on the same MQB A0 IN platform that underpins the Volkswagen Taigun and is listed at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh. While it is available in six total trim options, the DSG is only available from Sportline onwards and is limited to the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This unit is carried over from the Taigun and makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The top-spec variant that can be had in this configuration is the Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG, priced at ₹19.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the Taigun, the Skoda Kushaq received a five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP and it includes six airbags, an ESC, hill hold assist, and Multi-Collision brakes. The Kushaq SUV further features ventilated front seats, an eight-inch instrument cluster display, smartphone integration, and cruise control.

4 Tata Curvv: Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Curvv is positioned as a compact coupe-SUV and its range starts from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The ICE-powered Curvv is built on the ATLAS architecture and gets the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 119 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The SUV can also be had with the new Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 124 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. Both petrol units are offered with a 7-speed DCA, which can be had at ₹12.79 from the Pure+ variant onwards. The turbo-petrol unit with the DCA starts from the Creative+S variant at ₹16.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec model that can be had with the DCA is the Accomplished+ Dark edition, priced at ₹19.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv features a 10.24-inch digital cluster and a 12.30-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin is treated with ventilated leatherette seats and the rear occupants get incline functionality. Among safety features, the Tata Curvv includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability program, among others.

5 Hyundai Creta: Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular offerings within the compact SUV space, priced from ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can opt between three powertrain choices and among them, it is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit that can be had with the 7-speed DCT. This unit makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque and is limited to the SX(O) variants from ₹20.18 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Creta further includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It also has Level-2 ADAS, which includes features like frontal collision avoidance, cruise control, and lane driving aids.

