Defender Octa: Does it have what it takes to beat the Mercedes G-Wagon in India?
- The Defender Octa offers extreme performance with a V8 engine, 6D Dynamics suspension and Octa Mode.
The Defender Octa has been introduced in India as the most powerful and off-road-capable model in the Defender lineup. It features a robust design, upgraded performance components and an array of technological advancements aimed at improving both on-road and off-road driving.
The Defender OCTA is priced at ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom) in India, while the limited-production OCTA Edition One costs ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom). Order books are set to open soon for those looking for a high-performance off-road SUV with premium features. Here are five key aspects of this high-performance SUV.
The Defender Octa is equipped with a 4.4L Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, delivering 626 bhp and up to 750 Nm of torque. When using Dynamic Launch Mode, the combined engine and MHEV output reaches 800 Nm. This enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.0 seconds. The introduction of 6D Dynamics suspension further enhances stability and handling, making it more controlled across different terrains.
Designed to handle extreme conditions, the Defender OCTA features a raised ride height (28 mm higher than standard models), a wider stance (68 mm increase) and extended wheel arches to accommodate larger tyres. The revised bumpers improve approach and departure angles while additional underbody protection ensures durability on rugged surfaces. The SUV also has a water-wading capability of up to one metre, the highest ever for a production Defender.
The 6D Dynamics suspension system, making its debut on a Defender, plays a crucial role in improving both on-road and off-road dynamics. This hydraulically interlinked system minimises body roll and enhances wheel articulation for better stability. The SUV also features reinforced wishbones, unique active dampers and upgraded 400 mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers, providing improved stopping power and responsiveness. The fastest steering ratio in a Defender to date ensures sharper handling.
The new Octa mode is a dedicated high-performance off-road driving mode designed to optimise traction, braking and acceleration on loose surfaces. The system detects road conditions and adjusts suspension damping accordingly. Additionally, Off-Road Launch improves acceleration on uneven terrain while an exclusive Off-Road ABS calibration improves braking performance. This mode also includes interior enhancements like unique lighting and an enhanced exhaust sound for a more engaging driving experience.
Also check these Cars
The Defender OCTA’s interior blends durability with high-end finishes. It is available with lightweight UltrafabricsTM PU upholstery, 30 per cent lighter than traditional leather and comes in multiple color options. The Edition One variant features an exclusive Faroe Green exterior paired with a Khaki and Ebony interior. The vehicle introduces Performance Seats with enhanced bolsters and integrated headrests for better support. A standout feature is the Body and Soul Seat audio system, which uses four transducers within the front seats to synchronise vibrations with the 700-watt Meridian Surround Sound System, creating a unique sensory audio experience.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week