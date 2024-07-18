Actor Arjun Kapoor to own Speed Demons Delhi team in Indian Racing League

The upcoming Indian Racing League has found yet another celebrity owner for the championship. Actor Arjun Kapoor has been announced as the owner of the Delhi franchise, Speed Demons Delhi, in a multi-year agreement. The announcement comes just days after former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly was declared the owner of the Kolkata team.

Arjun Kapoor owns Speed Demons Delhi

Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), the presenters of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF), aim to capitalise on the popularity of the stars from different arenas. IRF comprises two championships - the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

Speaking about his new role as the owner of Speed Demons Delhi, Arjun Kapoor said, “Ever since I was a young kid I've always been interested in cars and motorsports, and Delhi's love for racing is clear. The Indian Racing Festival, along with our Delhi team, is a great opportunity for young racers and fans. I believe we can discover and support talent that could represent India internationally, making motorsports more popular here."

Speaking about bringing Kapoor on board, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL, said, “With Arjun Kapoor’s presence the Speed Demons Delhi franchise in the Indian Racing Festival is poised to make a significant impact. Arjun Kapoor's personal passion for motorsports not only aligns perfectly with our objective but also serves as a powerful catalyst to enhance it. His involvement will authentically resonate with enthusiasts, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and engagement to the sport and helping us captivate and inspire a growing community of motorsport aficionados nationwide."

Indian Racing League 2024

Arjun Kapoor is said to be an ardent petrolhead with a passion for racing, and his presence is expected to bring more excitement and glamour to the motorsport championship this season, especially when it comes to reaching out to the masses. The Indian Racing League will have multiple franchises including Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

The 2024 Indian Racing League is set to take place between August and November this year and will see the teams race on street circuits as well as race tracks. The racing series promises a platform to showcase the finest talents of Indian motorsport.

