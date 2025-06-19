25 Volkswagen Golf GTIs delivered to customers in Kerala

A Volkswagen dealership in Kerala has delivered 25 units of the Golf GTI to its customers. The reel was posted on the social media pages. The deliveries of the Golf GT I commenced recently, and this is the first mega delivery of the hot hatchback. Initially, Volkswagen intended to sell just 150 units of the Golf GTI. However, these 150 units were sold out prior to the announcement of the pricing. Considering this, the German manufacturer declared that it would introduce an additional 100 units of the sporty hatchback to India.

What is the price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The first batch of the Volkswagen Golf GTI was priced at ₹53 lakh ex-showroom. However, this price was just introductory and it is expected that the second batch of the hot hatchback will be priced higher.

How is the exterior of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Golf GTI upholds its legacy with distinctive design features, offering a classic yet dynamic appearance. The front is adorned with the iconic Volkswagen grille, prominently featuring the 'GTI' emblem. Additionally, it is equipped with matrix-LED headlights that improve visibility. The front bumper exhibits a bold design, defined by an intriguing honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the rear, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts emphasize the vehicle's performance-focused aesthetics. Furthermore, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be situated on the sides.

What are the engine specifications of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This configuration produces 245 horsepower and achieves a maximum torque of 370 Nm. The engine transmits power solely to the front wheels.

What is the top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

Volkswagen Golf GTI has a claimed top speed of 250 kmph. However, we tested the hot hatchback at the Natrax track, where it was able to hit 267 kmph. The Golf GTI can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

What are the features and how is the exterior of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts a refined all-black interior, complemented by an intuitive dashboard design. It comes with sports bucket seats that deliver exceptional support for passengers. The three-spoke steering wheel, embellished with the GTI emblem, enhances the vehicle's sporty look, which is further emphasized by metallic pedals and digital climate controls specifically designed for the GTI. At the heart of the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that facilitates smartphone integration and features cutting-edge automotive technologies. Additionally, the vehicle provides automatic climate control and wireless phone charging options to improve comfort and convenience.

