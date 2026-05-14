2027 Jeep Avenger revealed with updated design, new engine and tech

Stellantis has revealed detailed specifications of the Euro-spec 2027 Jeep Avenger , bringing a comprehensive mid-cycle update to the smallest Jeep in the lineup. The latest changes to the SUV include refreshed styling, an updated cabin with new tech, and a new engine in the lineup. Drawing cues from newer models such as the Compass , the 2027 Avenger brings a more modernised look, and it will be offered with a special edition variant to commemorate the brand’s 85th anniversary.

The new Avenger carries a new design for the seven-slot grille that has so far been a defining characteristic of all Jeeps since the CJ-2A in 1945. It continues to serve as the central hallmark of the brand’s global portfolio, and has now been updated with illuminated LED elements to make it stand out at night. The black surround for the grille has also been removed for a cleaner look. The front fascia has also been updated with a revised bumper and cladding that almost covers the entire face, as opposed to the current design that visually separates the grille from the bumper.

The SUV adopts an illuminated front grille at the front and revised bumpers, while the overall silhouette remains unchanged.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Jeep Avenger 50.8 kWh 50.8 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹ 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 683 km 683 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA 61 kWh 61 kWh 543 km 543 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹ 21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The silhouette remains unchanged, and the Avenger continues to feature muscular bodywork with pronounced wheel arches. The SUV is fitted with new LED Matrix headlamps, roof rails and comes riding on updated 17 and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. While the taillamps are said to be new units, the design largely resembles that of the outgoing model. The 2027 Avenger will additionally be available with two new colour options, including Forest and Bamboo.

Jeep further claims that the facelift brings optimised approach, breakover, and departure angles of up to 22°, 21°, 35°, respectively.

2027 Jeep Avenger: Interior and amenities

The interiors have been updated with soft-touch materials for the door panels and a padded insert for the lower dashboard

The 2027 Avenger carries a refreshed cabin aimed at improving interior comfort. The dashboard continues to feature a layered design, but the lower part is now fitted with a padded insert. Soft-touch materials line the door panels, while the Selec-Terrain controller gets rubber-coated and housed in a red frame.

Altitude and Summit trims adopt new cloth/vinyl upholstery for a more upmarket feel, while the strong-hybrid 4xe variant offers washable and durable green interiors. The Avenger further puts on a new front camera, enabling 360-degree surround view.

2027 Jeep Avenger: Powertrain options

Jeep has introduced a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine for the facelifted 2027 Avenger lineup

The biggest change is the addition of Stellantis’ new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This three-cylinder unit delivers 100 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, featuring a new engine block with new pistons, rings, and a more durable timing chain to improve durability.

The 2027 Avenger also retains the familiar 110-bhp mild-hybrid engine paired with a 6-speed DCT. This mill features an integrated electric motor that derives power from a 0.9 kWh battery pack, enabling a pure-EV driving range of up to 1 km at speeds under 30 kmph.

The stronger plug-in hybrid unit offered in the 4xe enables a combined 143 bhp and all-wheel drive with a rear-mounted electric motor.

Also Read : BYD Leopard 8 design patent filed in India

The fully electric Avenger features a 54 kWh battery pack powering a 154 bhp motor with a claimed range of up to 400 km

Buyers can also opt for the fully-electric Avenger, featuring a 54 kWh battery powering a 154 bhp motor. The package enables a driving range of up to 400 km on a single charge and supports DC fast charging at speeds up to 100 kW.

85th Anniversary Edition

The 85th Anniversary Edition features gold exterior accents, 18-inch gold-finished wheels, tartan upholstery, ambient lighting, and unique badging

Jeep has additionally announced an 85th Anniversary Edition for the 2027 Avenger lineup. Based on the Altitude or Upland trims, it carries the illuminated grille as standard, as well as unique fender badging and gold accents on the bumper. The special edition rides on 18-inch gold-finished wheels.

Stepping inside reveals new tartan seats featuring gold stitching and ‘85’ logos on the seatbacks. The gold stitching continues on the dashboard, while the cabin adopts a multi-colour ambient lighting system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: