2026 Kia Syros: 5 highlights of the updated sub-4-metre SUV

Kia India recently updated the Syros for 2026 with new trims, broader transmission choice and design changes aimed at making the sub-4-metre SUV more accessible and more distinctive. The revised line-up now starts at ₹8,39,900, while a diesel automatic option is available from ₹12,73,900, giving buyers more flexibility across the range. The update is aimed at giving buyers more options while keeping the model’s city-friendly size and family-oriented character intact. Here are five highlights of the updated sub-4-metre SUV:

1. New trims added

The biggest change is the arrival of four new variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O) and HTX(O). Kia has added these trims in response to changing customer preferences, with the aim of spreading more features across a wider price band. The company says this should make the Syros easier to buy without diluting its core appeal.

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2. Automatic choice gets stronger

Kia has also expanded automatic availability, including new diesel automatic versions. The 1.5-litre diesel automatic now joins the line-up from HTK+ onwards and is priced from ₹12,73,900. Along with the existing manual and dual-clutch automatic options, the range now covers more use cases for city and highway buyers.

3. Exterior design

The updated Syros brings a more rugged front and rear treatment. Up front, it gets a new bumper with body-coloured aero inserts, glossy black skid plates and LED fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV now features an LED high-mounted stop lamp and a revised bumper with matching inserts. Glossy black roof rails, gloss black ORVMs and body-coloured side garnish further change the profile.

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4. Interior and features

Inside, the Syros continues to offer a 76.2cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display, Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, streamlinе door handles, front and rear ventilated seats, and second-row seat recline and slide with a 60:40 split. Kia also highlights its 20-strong hi-standard safety package, a five-star BNCAP rating, more than 80 connected-car features, OTA updates, and Kia Connect Diagnostics.

5. Engine options

The petrol version uses a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118.35 bhp, while the diesel model is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel with 114.41 bhp. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

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