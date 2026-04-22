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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Kia Syros: 5 Highlights Of The Updated Sub 4 Metre Suv

2026 Kia Syros: 5 highlights of the updated sub-4-metre SUV

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2026, 13:01 pm
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  • Kia updates the Syros with new variants, design tweaks, added diesel automatic, and wider feature availability starting at 8.39 lakh.

2026 Kia Syros
The 2026 Kia Syros gets fresh styling updates, new trims and expanded transmission choices across the line-up.
2026 Kia Syros
The 2026 Kia Syros gets fresh styling updates, new trims and expanded transmission choices across the line-up.
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Kia India recently updated the Syros for 2026 with new trims, broader transmission choice and design changes aimed at making the sub-4-metre SUV more accessible and more distinctive. The revised line-up now starts at 8,39,900, while a diesel automatic option is available from 12,73,900, giving buyers more flexibility across the range. The update is aimed at giving buyers more options while keeping the model’s city-friendly size and family-oriented character intact. Here are five highlights of the updated sub-4-metre SUV:

1. New trims added

The biggest change is the arrival of four new variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O) and HTX(O). Kia has added these trims in response to changing customer preferences, with the aim of spreading more features across a wider price band. The company says this should make the Syros easier to buy without diluting its core appeal.

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Also Read : Kia confirms Syros EV for India; Launch expected in 2026

2. Automatic choice gets stronger

Kia has also expanded automatic availability, including new diesel automatic versions. The 1.5-litre diesel automatic now joins the line-up from HTK+ onwards and is priced from 12,73,900. Along with the existing manual and dual-clutch automatic options, the range now covers more use cases for city and highway buyers.

3. Exterior design

The updated Syros brings a more rugged front and rear treatment. Up front, it gets a new bumper with body-coloured aero inserts, glossy black skid plates and LED fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV now features an LED high-mounted stop lamp and a revised bumper with matching inserts. Glossy black roof rails, gloss black ORVMs and body-coloured side garnish further change the profile.

Also Read : Kia Seltos HTE gets five new colour options. Check details

4. Interior and features

Inside, the Syros continues to offer a 76.2cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display, Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, streamlinе door handles, front and rear ventilated seats, and second-row seat recline and slide with a 60:40 split. Kia also highlights its 20-strong hi-standard safety package, a five-star BNCAP rating, more than 80 connected-car features, OTA updates, and Kia Connect Diagnostics.

5. Engine options

The petrol version uses a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118.35 bhp, while the diesel model is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel with 114.41 bhp. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2026, 13:01 pm IST

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