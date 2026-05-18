2026 Honda City spied at dealership ahead of May 22 launch

Honda is gearing up to expand its portfolio for the Indian market, having confirmed two new SUVs slated for launch by 2028. Ahead of that, the Japanese carmaker is keeping itself busy with the upcoming Honda City facelift , which has been spied once again and this time at a dealership on our shores. The updated sedan will carry a fresh design and an expanded tech suite, to be launched on May 22 alongside the ZR-V SUV.

The 2026 Honda City takes on a sportier approach with a revised front fascia that appears to draw visual cues from the globally sold Prelude sports coupe. It comes wearing sleeker LED units for an updated lighting signature. The daytime running lights are integrated into the headlamp assembly and stretch across the nose for a connected look.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda City Facelift 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.50 - 19 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ZE 26.8 kWh 26.8 kWh 271 Km 271 Km ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Gloster Facelift 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 40 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Ferrari Portofino Facelift 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.80 - 3.90 Cr Alert Me When Launched

The front grille puts on horizontal slats instead of the mesh pattern on the current model, while the overall front fascia has become slightly sharper. The bumper sheds the C-shaped fog lamp housings and grows sportier with slim air intakes.

Since this is a mid-cycle update, the silhouette remains unchanged, barring the new black alloy wheel designs on the test mule. The City facelift continues to feature a sloping roofline, conventional door handles, and ORVM-mounted indicators. At the rear, the basic shape of the taillamps remains unchanged while featuring new internals and adopting a smoked-out finish.

2026 Honda City: Cabin and features

With Honda planning to launch the next-generation of the sedan sometime in 2028, the upcoming City facelift will only carry minor interior and tech updates. The mid-cycle update is expected to add new interior finishes and upholstery options, as well as features such as a 360-degree camera. Among other expected features are ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, and a larger touchscreen infotainment that replaces the current 8-inch unit.

Also Read : Tata Tiago facelift spotted testing ahead of launch

2026 Honda City: Powertrain

The updated sedan sports a sharper front fascia and new LED lighting and will come with cabin upgrades to renew its appeal (@Instagram/placaverde)

Since this is a mid-cycle update, there will be no mechanical changes. As such, the 2026 Honda City will continue to carry the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine under the hood (121 bhp, 145 Nm), along with the 6-speed manual and CVT options. The City Hybrid will similarly retain its existing 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine (125 bhp, 253 Nm).

2026 Honda City: Pricing

The Honda City is currently priced from ₹11.99 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹16.07 lakh. The hybrid model is listed at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the upcoming facelift, we expect to see a slight increase in prices, but the exact figure will depend on the extent of the changes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: