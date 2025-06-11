2025 Tata Altroz facelift diesel MT: Real world fuel efficiency tested

The Tata Altroz was recently updated bringing in subtle yet important update for 2025 model year. Launched at a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Altroz continues to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno , the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza . It is offered across six variants- Smart, Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Creative+.

Buyers can choose between three powertrains – a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Tata Altroz is still the only premium hatchback in India that has a diesel powertrain and it employs a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and claimed to return an ARAI-rated mileage of 23.64 kmpl. But how does it perform out on the road? We decided to find out.

2025 Tata Altroz: Real-World Mileage

The test drive covered approximately 58.5 km in and around Bangalore, offering a wide mix of driving conditions. We started off in heavy city traffic, where stop-and-go movement was frequent, followed by stretches of relatively clear highways. The route also included a hill section with steep inclines and descents, adding further variation to the drive cycle.

Adding to the challenge, the car was kept running for over an hour during a shoot break, simulating a common real-world scenario where drivers keep the engine on for air conditioning or electronic devices. The AC was in use for most of the drive, and the car had two occupants throughout the test.

At the end of the test run, the Altroz diesel returned a real-world fuel efficiency figure of 17.6 kmpl. This is noticeably lower than the ARAI-certified mileage of 23.64 kmpl, but understandable given the mixed driving environment, hilly terrain, constant AC usage and extended idling.

Still, for a car running across varied and often demanding conditions, this figure is quite respectable—especially considering that diesel hatchbacks are increasingly hard to come by in this price segment.

2025 Tata Altroz: Is the diesel Altroz still worth it?

The 2025 Tata Altroz diesel remains a compelling option for those who value fuel efficiency and highway comfort. While the engine’s low-end response isn’t ideal for quick city dashes, its strong mid-range and impressive fuel economy make it well-suited for long-distance commuters and frequent travellers.

Coupled with Tata’s signature ride stability and a host of premium updates in the facelift, the diesel Altroz continues to offer solid value in a segment that’s fast losing diesel options.

